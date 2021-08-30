The local leg of Saturday's ride, which took place during a break in the day’s on-and-off rain showers, was part of a 170-mile total journey. Participants came out for the Richland-Wilkin Humane Society Motorcycle and Classic Car Run.
A crew of approximately 50 motorcycle riders, classic car drivers and supporters, escorted by the Wahpeton fire and police departments, cruised at noon Saturday, Aug. 28 across Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton.
“We’re doing this for a good cause, one that helps those in need,” said Jeremy Wallender, secretary of the Fire & Iron Motorcycle Club, Station 126.
Fire & Iron partnered with the humane society. Leading up to the run, club members checked out the society’s cats and dogs, as well as a rabbit and guinea pig. It was a busy day at the shelter, manager Brigette Holkup said.
“The cats and dogs are just darling,” volunteer Judy Oren said. “We’ve got five new kittens. We hope they’ll all be adopted and we know that they’ll be treated well out here.”
Brent Finnie, Fire & Iron’s vice president, said the day’s riders included local supporters, half of a crew from Bismarck, North Dakota, and folks from Devils Lake, Minnesota.
“It’s a beautiful day. The sun is shining. Let’s ride,” one motorcyclist said.
“Nice truck. Don’t hit my bike,” another told a late arrival.
The riders were traveling south and back, Wallender said. Their ride began in Wahpeton and continued to Campbell, Minnesota, followed by Hankinson, Rutland, Wyndmere and Abercrombie, North Dakota, before concluding in Wahpeton.
"Participating bars will hold 50/50 raffles at each stop, as well as provide donations,” Daily News previously reported. “The 2021 run is the first of its kind since 2019.”
The Humane Society is located at 18039 79 1/2 St. SE, Wahpeton. Office hours vary. More information for potential members or volunteers is available at facebook.com/hsrwc, by calling 701-672-1676 or by emailing hsrwc@702com.net.
