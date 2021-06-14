Humane Society holding Saturday fundraiser in Wahpeton

CeCe the cat has attitude and a big personality. She is also looking for a home.
A long-time member of the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties’ shelter, CeCe is one of several pets-to-be seeking her humans.
The Humane Society will have a second round of fundraising from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Tractor Supply Co., 1202 Fourth Ave. S. in Wahpeton. The raffle, in absence of the traditional spaghetti feed, is serving as the non-profit organization’s only fundraiser.
Sue Gertz, a society member and animal lover, will once again be selling tickets for $5 each. There will be three cash prizes, $250, $125 and $75 total. Winners will be drawn at the Humane Society’s July 20 meeting.
Fundraising and community involvement are just one component of the Humane Society’s work.
“Brigette Holkup, our shelter director, is doing a great job accepting but also adopting out our little furry friends,” Humane Society Vice President Mariana Cockburn said. “She made it work even during the COVID-19 period and all of its rules.”
In 2020, Cockburn said, the Humane Society’s shelter received 60 surrendered animals. That year, 67 were adopted out. The animals receiving care included cats and dogs as well as some rabbits and guinea pigs.
“So far this year, we have had 49 animals surrendered to us. Brigette has found great homes for 38 of them,” Cockburn said.
The Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties has a mission of sheltering and caring for homeless animals in the area. The hope is to find them new homes through foster care or adoption. Volunteers are always needed.
“Brigette will train them in what needs to be done to take care of the animals. Paid volunteers will receive $10 an hour,” Cockburn said.
In most years, the humane society holds a spaghetti feed fundraiser and silent auction event. The 14th annual feed was unable to be held in April 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was affecting the Twin Towns Area.
“We get a ton of donations from that fundraiser so we are missing out on donations, money-wise,” Holkup said previously. “We need those monetary donations. But we also need paper towels, kitty litter, bleach and toilet paper. That is what we are really conserving.”
Over the years, the Humane Society has also served as a makeshift learning space. Prior to the pandemic, first graders from Wahpeton Elementary School would also improve their reading abilities and become “Shelter Buddies.” The annual event was a favorite of teachers including Shana Remily.
“It’s just a nice way for them to practice and read to a variety of audiences,” Remily said in 2018.
The Humane Society is located at 18039 79 1/2 St. SE, Wahpeton. Office hours vary. More information for potential members or volunteers is available at facebook.com/hsrwc, by calling 701-672-1676 or by emailing hsrwc@702com.net.
