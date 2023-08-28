Humane Society Motorcycle Run held Saturday in Wahpeton

A summertime tradition continued Saturday, Aug. 26, in southwest Wahpeton.
The annual Fire & Iron Station 126 Richland-Wilkin Humane Society Motorcycle Run included bikers and passengers traveling through the Southern Red River Valley in support of animal health and pet adoption.
“It’s for a good cause,” Secretary Jeremy Wallender said. “We love all the animals and we like to be able to do something to give back.”
Humane Society Motorcycle Run participants traveled to Barney and Hankinson, North Dakota, Rosholt, South Dakota, Lake Traverse and Wheaton, Minnesota, Fairmount, North Dakota, and then back to Wahpeton. Fundraising took part at participating bars.
“We’ll have 50/50 raffles at individual stops. The bars are also kind enough to donate bottles to us, so we also have bottle raffles at each stop,” Wallender said.
Although the total amount of funds raised during the Humane Society Motorcycle Run was not available as of press time on Monday, Aug. 28, the event has continued to be popular. In 2022, $1,000 was raised. In 2021, $2,150 was raised.
“Our main expenses are veterinary bills,” said Mariana Cockburn, president of the Humane Society Board. “When an animal comes in, they get checked over by the vet. They’re treated, receive their shots and are spayed or neutered. When you adopt your pet, that’s all done and paid for. The adoption fee is only a fraction of what it would actually cost.”
Any additional profit from the Humane Society Motorcycle Run will be used to maintain the shelter, located at 18039 79 1/2 St. SE, Wahpeton.
“It’s a wonderful experience, adopting a pet,” said Cockburn, who has done so twice from the Humane Society. “Several of our friends here have gone to look at the animals. One looked and then came back afterwards to adopt. Sometimes these things do happen for the better.”
The Humane Society Motorcycle Run continues a tradition of philanthropy. Station 16 Vice President Joe “Lightweight” Charvat explained how his station, based in Bismarck-Mandan, North Dakota, makes sure to honor American history and continued bravery.
“On Saturday, Sept. 9, we’ll have the annual ‘Ride to Remember,’” Charvat said. “We have our old fire truck, our ’53 LaFrance, that leads us out. Each year, we hold the Ride to Remember close to the anniversary of 9/11.”
Approximately 200 bikes take part in the Ride to Remember, and the riders are not alone.
“Our ride cards have the fallen firefighters from the World Trade Center attacks. All 343 firefighters go with us on the ride. Everybody gets at least a ride card and most of us keep them with us throughout the year,” Charvat said.
This year’s Rise to Remember will benefit the Oliver County Fire Prevention District, Oliver County, North Dakota.