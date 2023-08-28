Humane Society Motorcycle Run held Saturday in Wahpeton

The annual Fire & Iron Station 126 Richland-Wilkin Humane Society Motorcycle Run was held in support of animal health and pet adoption.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

A summertime tradition continued Saturday, Aug. 26, in southwest Wahpeton.

The annual Fire & Iron Station 126 Richland-Wilkin Humane Society Motorcycle Run included bikers and passengers traveling through the Southern Red River Valley in support of animal health and pet adoption.

Humane Society Motorcycle Run participants traveled from Wahpeton, throughout the Southern Red River Valley, and then back to Wahpeton.
Humane Society Manager Brigette Holkup talks with Humane Society Motorcycle Run organizers. The run has been very helpful to the Humane Society over the years.
The Humane Society Motorcycle Run continues a tradition of philanthropy.


