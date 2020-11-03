Hundreds vote in polling places in Breckenridge, Minnesota

Election Judges Carol Graves (left) and Erin Gunderson (right) help Precinct 3 voters at the Breckenridge High School polling place on Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020. 

 Photos by Audra Anderson

Hundreds of Breckenridge voters showed up to vote in-person at their designated polling place on Election Day on Nov. 3, 2020.

Hundreds of voters had already showed up to the three Breckenridge polling places to vote by noon on Election Day on Nov. 3. 

Head Judge Mary Ann Conrad of the Park Manor High Rise - Precinct 1 polling place said 212 people had voted there by noon on Nov. 3.

Head Judge Mary Ann Conrad counts the number of people who registered to vote on Election Day at the Park Manor High Rise - Precinct 1 location on Nov. 3. 

At the Breckenridge Senior Citizens Center - Precinct 2 polling place, 197 people had voted as of 11:15 a.m., according to Judge Marian Sorum. 

Election Judges Shirley Berndt (left) and Marianne Barton (right) wait to assist voters at the Senior Citizens Center - Precinct 2 polling place on Nov. 3. 

At the Breckenridge High School - Precinct 3 polling location, 76 people had cast their ballots as of 11 a.m., according to Head Judge Rene Hasbargen.

The polling places had many people register to vote as well. Seventeen people registered to vote at the Park Manor High Rise polling location by noon on Nov. 3, according to  Conrad. At the Breckenridge High School polling location, four people had registered to vote by 11 a.m.

People can vote at their designated polling place until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. 

Voters from mail ballot precincts also showed up to cast in-person votes at the Wilkin County Courthouse. These voters can vote in-person until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, Wilkin County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump said. Absentee voters in Wilkin County could return their ballots at the courthouse until 3 p.m. on Nov. 3, Krump said. 

Wilkin County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump said the Auditor's Office has been busy all day with mail ballot precinct voters and absentee voters returning their ballots on Nov. 3. 

Krump said they were given instructions from the Secretary of State to separate absentee ballots that are received after Election Day, including those postmarked by Election Day, and count them. This information comes days after Secretary of State Steve Simon announced the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit decided to eliminate Minnesota’s seven-day absentee ballot grace period on Thursday, Oct. 29. 

