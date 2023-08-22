Hunter Marquardt of Rothsay, Minn. wins pony pull competition

Family Day arrived at the Wilkin County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 19. The Children’s Barnyard and 4-H buildings were open until 9 p.m. and displayed many exhibits and animals.

Hunter Marquardt of Rothsay, Minn., and his pony team Willy and Waylon. 

Horse and Pony Pull Competition

Tim Marquardt of Rothsay, Minn., and his ponies Bud and Stranger. 
Hunter and team pulled 800 pounds and won 1st place in the pony pull competition. 
Bud and Stranger pulled 800 pounds 116 inches and finished 2nd in the pony pull. 
Andy with horses RJ and JR. Andy and team went up to 5,200 pounds in the horse pull. 
Joe with Brute and Stein. The two horses breezed through 2,400 pounds. 
Team leader Paul with horses Pete and Rex. The horses would pull 6,600 pounds and win the horse pull competition. 
Pictured from left: Wilkin County Sheriff's Office Deputies Alec Gjerdevig and Ryan Grant with K-9 Zar, Breckenridge Fire Department Jason Ehlert and Wahpeton Police Department Detective Chris Huerde. The officers were parked near the Earthen stage as part of the Hometown Heroes Community Appreciation Day. 
Pictured from left are Dwight Rural Fire Department's Nathan Hoggarth and Jacob Prochnow. 
Steve Solkela's "Overpopulated One Man Band" played a solo show earlier in the day, then another set as entertainment between segments of the 2023 Pre-Teen Princess Pageant. 
2023 Pre-Teen Princess Pageant contestant Tia Vogelbacher dressed in her volleyball outfit during the question competition. Vogelbacher would win an award for Best Laugh, Best Private Interview and tie for 1st Runner-Up with Journey Gerou. 
Eleven-year-old Kinsley Korth answers questions during the question competition. She would go on to win an award for Most Friendly. 
Nine year old Abigail Voss was escorted to the stage during the Party Dress Competition by her father Kelly Voss. 
Tia Vogelbacher is escorted to the stage by her father Scott Vogelbacher. 
Nine year old Journey Gerou was escorted to the stage by her father Mike Gerou during the Party Dress Competition. Journey would go on to win an award for Most Funny and tie for 1st Runner-Up with Tia Vogelbacher. 
The contestants of the 2023 Pre-Teen Princess Pageant waited on stage to hear if they had won an award. 
The other half of the contestants awaited their awards. They were dressed in their Party Dress Competition dresses. 
Winner of the night, Paityn Miranowski won an award for Most Smiley, winner of the Party Dress Competition and On-Stage Interview. Miranowski was also crowned the 2023 Wilkin County Pre-Teen Princess. 


