Richland County reporter Frank Stanko has teamed up with the student photographers at Wahpeton High School. Daily News readers can enjoy some of the best images from the Huskies’ 2022 homecoming week, which began Sunday, Sept. 18 in Wahpeton.

Huskies howl for homecoming

Fourth graders at Wahpeton Elementary School proudly waved and saluted as they waited Thursday, Sept. 22 for a parade of Wahpeton High School's fall athletes.
Jai'rus Carmack, front right, sported a U.S. Army combat uniform Thursday, Sept. 22. An 11th grader at Wahpeton High School, Carmack is seen with 12th grade classmates Maisen Goulet, front left, and Breckin Spinks, center.
Brayden Manson, a 10th grader at Wahpeton High School, shows off his one-day-only 'backpack' to a surprised Principal Ned Clooten on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Close behind 12th grader Ethan Gefre, who used a laundry basket as a 'backpack' on Tuesday, Sept. 20, are classmates and homecoming court royalty Jackson Fliflet and Brett Goltz, center from left, and Connor Rosenberg, back center.
Addison Gerdon, an 11th grader at Wahpeton High School, got into the early Halloween spirit Thursday, Sept. 22.
The pre-Halloween spirit from 11th grader Jocelyn Riebe is something that no one can say 'Boo!' to.
Joyce Olson, left, a third grader at Wahpeton Elementary School, might have been a little starstruck as homecoming court members Beau Arenstein and Jacob Berndt passed by Thursday, Sept. 22.


