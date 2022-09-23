Huskies howl for homecoming

Caden Kappes, back far right, and Lillian Anderson, front second from right, were crowned Wahpeton High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen in a Monday, Sept. 19 ceremony. They are joined by their fellow court members in a photo taken before the winners were announced. Front, from left, Abbie Skovholt, Anika Birkelo, Abby Bruechert, Hattie Dockter, Anderson and Reagan Wohlers. Back, from left, Caden Hockert, Jacob Berndt, Brett Goltz, Jackson Fliflet, Beau Arenstein and Kappes.
Jai'rus Carmack, front right, sported a U.S. Army combat uniform Thursday, Sept. 22. An 11th grader at Wahpeton High School, Carmack is seen with 12th grade classmates Maisen Goulet, front left, and Breckin Spinks, center.
Close behind 12th grader Ethan Gefre, who used a laundry basket as a 'backpack' on Tuesday, Sept. 20, are classmates and homecoming court royalty Jackson Fliflet and Brett Goltz, center from left, and Connor Rosenberg, back center.
Courtesy Wahpeton Public Schools
Wahpeton High School 2022 Homecoming Queen Lillian Anderson used a golf case as her backpack on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Also seen is fellow court member Brett Goltz.
Richland County reporter Frank Stanko has teamed up with the student photographers at Wahpeton High School. Daily News readers can enjoy some of the best images from the Huskies’ 2022 homecoming week, which began Sunday, Sept. 18 in Wahpeton.
