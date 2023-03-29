Huskies preparing for substance-free spring

Lindsay Bommersbach, community prevention coordinator for Richland County, N.D., educated ninth grader Nora Ingram and others in a unique way. Wearing goggles which simulated the effects of marijuana use, Ingram was then asked to try catching and collecting specific toy balls. It was more challenging than it looked. This was among the highlights of an observance of National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, March 20-24.
Ninth grader Gillian Hoeft attempted to navigate a straight line while wearing goggles which simulated intoxication. Hoeft was watched by Student Resource Officer Lisa Page. ‘I think this teaches about the bad things that happen when substances are abused at young ages, like brain decay and addiction,’ Hoeft said.
Miguel Garcia, a Wahpeton senior, tried his luck with the ball demonstration. The March 24 Lunch and Learn was the second one of the week, following one held Tuesday, March 21. ‘We’re trying to educate our youth about alcohol, marijuana and mental health issues,’ Bommersbach said. ‘Hopefully they understand, so we can have a healthy prom.’
Gabe Campbell, a ninth grader, was monitored by Officer Thomas Doboyou Jr. Like Officer Miller, who was glad to continue community policing efforts, Doboyou enjoyed taking part in the Lunch and Learn. ‘I coach track, so the kids see me in uniform and out of uniform. They’re able to see that they can talk to me if they’re having a problem.’
Ingram met Miller and Brina. Bommersbach said she was hopeful that youth would put two and two together and seriously think about drinking, marijuana use and vaping and how they each impact the body and mind. ‘We had a lot of kids take part (on Tuesday),’ she said.
Kayla Cook, a health program coordinator with the Richland County Health Department, also met Brina. National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week was successfully observed in Wahpeton, Bommersbach said. ‘Principal Clooten also read drug and alcohol facts during the morning announcements. The kids had fun during the Lunch and Learns.’
Alison Hoerer, Wahpeton High School senior and recent No. 2 North Dakota Poetry Out Loud champion, is among the Huskies gearing up for a safe prom night. Students will celebrate Saturday, April 1. Leading up to the event, Wahpeton K9 Officer Gage Miller and Brina the German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix visited the school Friday, March 24.