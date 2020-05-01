DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Starting as early as Wednesday, May 6, Highway 210 west of Fergus Falls will close until October. Crews will begin a reconstruction project from west of Interstate 94 to just east of the Otter Tail/Wilkin county line. Traffic will be detoured to County Road 19 N, County Road 16/10, County Road 88 and I-94.
For this project, Highway 210 will be reconstructed and resurfaced with concrete. In addition, crews will complete shoulder widening on the west end of the project, add a truck inspection lane, turn lanes and bypass lanes at various intersections, and address blowing and drifting snow concerns by installing snow fences and ditching. Several local road entrances will be paved, at city cost.
During construction, access to businesses and residences along the work zone will be maintained. Local traffic should watch for directional signs, which may change daily depending on where crews are working. Thru-traffic must use the detour route.
Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.
Mark Sand and Gravel Co, based out of Fergus Falls, was awarded the project with a bid of $13.8 million. For more information about the project and to sign up for email updates, visit the project website: mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy210.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down in work zones and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.
