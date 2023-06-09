‘I didn’t know it was going to be my dream job …’

Kathy Langenwalter recently retired from Circle of Nations School, Wahpeton, after 31 years of handling school banking. In recent years, she also took on student outreach responsibilities.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Kathy Langenwalter loved talking about Circle of Nations School.

For 31 years, up until Friday, June 2, Langenwalter was responsible for Circle of Nation’s school banking. Two-and-a-half years ago, she took on an extra title, handling student outreach. Circle of Nations is an off-reservation boarding school located in central Wahpeton.

‘I didn’t know it was going to be my dream job …’

Following the 2010 tornado that destroyed his family's longtime farmstead, David Langenwalter shared this photo with Daily News and News Monitor. Although there was devastation, the Langenwalter family was far from alone in the immediate aftermath and for a long time afterwards.


Tags