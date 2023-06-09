‘I didn’t know it was going to be my dream job …’

Kathy Langenwalter loved talking about Circle of Nations School.
For 31 years, up until Friday, June 2, Langenwalter was responsible for Circle of Nation’s school banking. Two-and-a-half years ago, she took on an extra title, handling student outreach. Circle of Nations is an off-reservation boarding school located in central Wahpeton.
“We found out that there were more and more people that didn’t know we existed, even in town,” Langenwalter said. “The administration asked if I’d be interested in this role and I said, ‘Of course, I’d love to go talk about the school.’ They said, ‘Okay, do what you need to do.’”
Figuring out the operations of student outreach as she went along, Langenwalter attended functions like Twin Towns Area organizational meetings and regional powwows. The COVID-19 pandemic caused her to redirect her energy.
“I thought, ‘Who else do I need to talk to?’” Langenwalter said. “If parents don’t send their kids here, than it’s usually social workers who are referring kids to Circle of Nations.”
Langenwalter spent three months doing research. By the time it was over, she had a contact list with more than 500 names. Most of the people are based in the Northern Plains region of North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana.
“Last year, when I did my mailing, we even reached out to Alaska. We’ve had some interest, with someone calling us, even if we haven’t had any students yet from there,” Langenwalter said.
Now that Langenwalter’s retired, her two Circle of Nations School positions have been divided, at least for now. Andrea Zalewski has transitioned from the school building to the administration building and will handle both school outreach and grant writing. Circle of Nations’ business office will take care of the school banking.
Langenwalter’s retirement comes after a half-decade of planning and change. More than five years ago, she and husband David were talking about when they would get to retire. Kathy Langenwalter laughed when she admitted that she brought up the subject.
“I told him that I’d like to retire when I’m 62 and do volunteer work,” she said. “I love doing volunteer work. At that time, my husband was fully employed and had our health insurance.”
David and Kathy Langenwalter have been married since 1980. In recent years, his health declined, but has since become stable. The decline and David’s subsequent retirement due to disability prompted Kathy to receive her own insurance.
“Almost two years ago, he got worse,” Kathy said. “He’s been in hospice for a year-and-a-half. I decided, well, if I can retire, I should, so I can spend more time with him. I talked with the investment people, who said, ‘Go ahead,’ so I said, ‘Okay.’ (David’s) doing good now. He’s not going to get any better, but he’s stable.”
David and Kathy Langenwalter have been through tough times before. The couple live 10 miles south of Wahpeton, near Tyler, North Dakota. On Aug. 7, 2010, the longtime Langenwalter farmstead was destroyed by a tornado. The Langenwalters were not alone after the tornado, nor for a long time afterwards.
“About 50 people showed up that night to start clearing debris,” Daily News reported when recognizing the tornado’s fifth anniversary in 2015. “Two large semi trailers were parked in their front yard as work crews boarded up windows and hung up tarps to protect what was left. They also removed all of the items from their house and put them in the trailers, which the Langenwalters spent all winter sorting.”
Kathy and David Langenwalter have three now-adult children: John, Jane and Joseph. Kathy Langenwalter laughed about the trio all having first names that being with a “J,” saying it was not done on purpose. She is also a grandmother and grandmother-to-be.
“Jane has four kids and John’s expecting his first in September,” Langenwalter said. “Joseph’s in the master’s program at UND.”
Langenwalter looks forward to doing volunteer work in her retirement. She has signed up to help with the local Special Olympics. Her past experience includes helping the United Way and Richland Wilkin Food Pantry.
“My kids all went to St. John’s School. I was on the school board for 10 years. I’ve always been a volunteer. I just want to be able to go out and things for not just Wahpeton,” Langenwalter said.
Born and raised in the Twin Towns Area, Langenwalter is the daughter of Chip and Eleanor Houle. Eleanor Houle retired from Circle of Nations in 1997 after having served the school for more than 30 years.
“My mother is a product of the boarding school system,” Langenwalter said. “Her mother had passed away before she turned five. She was the youngest of the family and went to Chemawa. My mom has nothing bad to say about growing up in a boarding school. She was so thankful.”
Following her education at Chemawa Indian School, Salem, Oregon, young Eleanor went to college in Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence, Kansas. It was there that she met Chip Houle, originally from Belcourt, North Dakota. The couple soon came to Wahpeton, where both joined the Circle of Nations staff.
“I had no idea that I’d ever work there. I grew up a block-and-a-half away from Circle of Nations. It has always been a big part of my life,” Langenwalter said.
Some of the most special parts of Langenwalter’s time with Circle of Nations include working alongside her mom.
“Growing up, I never thought, ‘Why would you want to work with your mom?’” Langenwalter said, laughing. “Several times, they had offered me a job working in the dorms. I didn’t want to work in the dorms. I went to school for business administration. They then offered me the school banking position. My mom held that position for a while before she became the school secretary.”
Eleanor Houle’s office was located just 10 feet away from her daughter’s. Now that Kathy Langenwalter has retired, she admits that there are a few aspects of the job that won’t be missed.
“We’re federally funded. If anyone’s worked for the federal government, they’ll understand. There’s so many regulations and all that paperwork that I will not miss,” Langenwalter said.
On the other hand, Langenwalter said that she already misses the Circle of Nations students.
“You get attached pretty quickly,” she said. “I didn’t know it was going to be my dream job, but it was. Thank you for letting me find my dream job.”