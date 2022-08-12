The founder of Field Theory, which he called the largest U.S.-based hemp foods company, John Strohfus spoke Thursday, Aug. 11 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. “Growing Hemp in the Southern Valley” was put on by SVEDA.
Six years ago, John Strohfus was Minnesota’s first legal hemp grower. Of the 30 acres of hemp planted in farms across the state in 2016, 18 were planted by the Strohfus Stock Farm.
The founder of Field Theory, which he called the largest U.S.-based hemp foods company, Strohfus spoke Thursday, Aug. 11 in Breckenridge, Minnesota. “Growing Hemp in the Southern Valley” was put on by the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA).
“I’d like to be honest with you all about what hemp is and what is isn’t, how it can be beneficial on your farms and how it cannot,” Strohfus said. The 2018 Farm Bill removed hemp from the legal definition of marijuana in the Controlled Substances Act, Medical News Today reported. As a result, some hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products with less than 0.3% THC are legal nationwide.
“Basically, hemp plants generally contain more CDC, and cannabis plants contain more tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a compound that causes the ‘high’ the people associate with cannabis use,” Medical News Today reported.
Strohfus gave a visual example. Hemp, according to a chart, can be used for food, fiber, fuel and more.
“I was one of seven growers that inaugural year,” Strohfus said. “I was the largest hemp grower in the state. I knew that a couple acres would be worthless from a processing perspective. I had no idea what the yields would be.”
Justin Neppl, SVEDA’s director, said he felt there was enough interaction between Strohfus, an experienced hemp grower, and local farmers who may consider growing hemp themselves.
“If you’re a farmer and you couldn’t get your questions answered Thursday, you were introduced to the folks to ask and resources to utilize to have your questions answered,” Neppl said.
Strohfus’ continuing objective as a hemp grower, he said, has been to focus on its use in the grain and food industries.
“The Field Theory brand was created in 2016 and has evolved to include other specialty seeds and upcycled foods,” according to information shared Thursday.
For several years, SVEDA and its members have been doing research on the roles of and potential for local farmers.
“We have talked to them about different opportunities and different opportunities and different crops to put in their rotation,” Neppl said. “Some of them will chuckle about hemp, but not when they think of it as a plastic or a biocomposite. We have found that farmers are interested in growing anything, as long as it pencils out. They love the idea of diversifying, as long as there’s a path forward to make it profitable.”
