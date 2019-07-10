In a Wilkin County Commissioners meeting on July 9, 2019, Janelle Krump, Wilkin County auditor-treasurer, brought a safety concern to the commissioners’ attention. Courthouse Building Maintenance Supervisor/Manager Glen Roberge requested that a railing be installed on the second floor of the Wilkin County Courthouse for safety reasons.
An email from Sgt. Dan Miranowski, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, outlines the need for a railing.
“I have a serious concern regarding safety,” he stated. “On the second floor of the courthouse there is no railing preventing myself and others from being pushed/thrown over the edge while bringing inmates to and from the court.”
He explained that there have been a few times where an inmate has come out of a hearing with the judge that did not go well for them and he is concerned that the inmate could try to throw him, another officer or themselves over the ledge.
Miranowski also stated that it was a public safety concern, giving the example of a court hearing where five small children were present and extra officers had to be called in to make sure none of them fell or jumped off the edge.
A document from Loss Control Services recommended that the wall for the atrium be raised several inches. The document states that the current height is only 36 inches when the guardrail height requirement is 42 inches plus or minus three inches.
Krump said that the plan was approved by the historical society and safety committee.
The board passed a motion to accept the bid from Wahpeton Glass and Paint for $5,509 for adding brass railings to the existing wall. Commissioner Hovland made the motion and it was seconded by Commissioner Folstad.
In other news, the commissioners also heard reports from the Highway Department, Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Veterans Service Officer Russ Foster and Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken.
The commissioners were also able to meet the outgoing preteen and junior Wilkin County Princesses, Jasmyn Benedict, 11, and Clara Loll, 8.
