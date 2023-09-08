‘I have cancer’ were the hardest words to say

“Always live your best life every day and be a blessing to others,” Kent Loken said.
Loken, 69, waits for the day when he’ll be out of the surveillance period that happens with people who have battled cancer. Since early 2020, his experience has included treatment for cancerous colon polyps and later, liver cancer. He has experienced 20 rounds of chemotherapy to date, and is continuing along on a three-month plan.
“The last two checkups I’ve had have come back clean,” Loken said. “There is no sign of cancer right now.”
While there are not signs of cancer in Loken’s body as of his last checkup, that does not mean that his story is complete yet. An oncologist explained it in the long-term.
“Consider a forest fire,” Loken said, recalling the doctor’s words. “We’ve hit it with everything we have, but there might be one little spark that we didn’t get. We do everything we can to get it. It’s an aggressive journey that we’re on and we’ve put out the flames of the forest fire. Now we’re just looking for one little spark, those cancer cells.”
While he waits for the news that cancer cells don’t remain, Loken keeps hopeful about how funding for organizations like the American Cancer Society and support for events like Relay for Life are and will make a difference. Relay for Life is part of Harvest Fest, taking place from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the CHI St. Francis Healthcare campus in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“Hopefully, through the funding and the support, with everything that we’ve done, we can say someday that we’ve wiped out cancer,” Loken said.
The hardest part of Loken’s experience was at the very beginning, when he had to say the hardest words, “I have cancer.”
“I kept saying, ‘They found things in there that they have to get rid of,” Loken recalled. “To actually say, ‘I have cancer,’ to tell people was difficult.”
Loken, celebrating 37 years with wife Annette, remembered the experience of telling their two children, Kristina and Ryan. He remembered telling his best friends. He remembered dealing with the question of how would he tell everybody, and deciding that he wouldn’t.
“I’m very public,” said Loken, who will celebrate 50 years in the Twin Towns Area in 2025. “I love being involved in the community. I would tell people in the Community Band, but then it becomes a question of telling the whole band. Or members of the Christmas Cantata choir, and wondering about telling the whole choir.”
Knowing that he is surrounded by a support group including family, close friends and a supportive community has meant a lot to Loken. It helped him along mentally when there were times that his body was falling apart.
“Physically, you do what you can. Especially with the chemo, when the doctors said ‘We’re going to be very aggressive. We’re going to hit you with 100% of what we have.’ I thought after four rounds, it would be done. There there was four more. Then there was four more,” Loken said.
The biggest blessing that came from Loken’s cancer is that he and Annette know that “We’re going to live our best life. Everyday.”
“First you get the idea that ‘Crap, this is it,’” he said. “Finally, you get some good news. ‘Hey, it’s not there.’ You’ve been waiting to hear those works. ‘The good news is that the chemo is working. It’s shrinking. Your spots have shrunk.’”
If there’s one thing that Loken can recommend, it’s quick detection. He urges everybody to always follow their doctor’s recommendations. A routine wellness check led to the realization that Loken’s red blood cell count was low which in turn led to a colonoscopy and today, where Loken awaits life without potential cancer cells.
“You have no idea that something is wrong until you find out in a very routine way,” he said. “Early detection is extremely important.”
Loken’s cancer experience included treatment by doctors with the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. It’s also included reconnecting with people and passions.
“In my case, I really do think that music helped me, because it gave me something that I could put my energy into,” Loken said. “I would think about having a concert coming up, or a rehearsal coming up, or a performance.”
While it is not a prevalent thought, the idea of a cancer recurrence has come up for Loken. But he also keeps looking ahead.
“That’s not going to define me,” he said.