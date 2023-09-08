‘I have cancer’ were the hardest words to say

Kent Loken waits for the day when he'll be out of the surveillance period that happens with people who have battled cancer. His experience has included treatment for cancerous colon polyps, treatment for liver cancer and 20 rounds of chemotherapy to date.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

“Always live your best life every day and be a blessing to others,” Kent Loken said.

Loken, 69, waits for the day when he’ll be out of the surveillance period that happens with people who have battled cancer. Since early 2020, his experience has included treatment for cancerous colon polyps and later, liver cancer. He has experienced 20 rounds of chemotherapy to date, and is continuing along on a three-month plan.

'In my case, I really do think that music helped me, because it gave me something that I could put my energy into,' said Loken, seen during a Music in the Park performance. 'I would think about having a concert coming up, or a rehearsal coming up, or a performance.'


