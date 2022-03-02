Breckenridge Elementary School students spent all of February with their noses buried in books for I Love to Read Month. Their dedication to the task paid off, as the top readers in each grade were given the opportunity to pie a peer in the face during a Monday, Feb. 28 closing assembly.
The fourth grade class came out on top, having read a combined total of 300 hours over the month. The students’ progress was measured in “segments,” 20-minute periods of reading.
Breckenridge has done other I Love to Read Months, Breckenridge Elementary School Principal Corinna Erickson said, but the COVID-19 pandemic previously prevented some of the more messy festivities like pies to the face.
“We celebrate reading annually, but I think this really emphasizes that they should be reading everyday and building that habit. Hopefully families were able to sit down with their students to read and say, ‘Hey this is kind of fun,’” Erickson said.
Fifth and sixth graders applied to be on an I Love to Read Month committee in January. Jacob Voss, Joshua Barth, Fiona Iverson, Rylee Mayes, Brielle Kelsen, Allie Goulet, Adam Hustel and Arabella England were selected to lead the initiative.
The crew planned activities during their lunch and recess time in January, Mayes said. The eight students helped plan kickoff and closing assemblies, visited classrooms and delivered prizes to especially voracious readers.
Erickson said they implemented “Drop Everything and Read” time during the month, in which committee members would enter a classroom, bang a cowbell and begin a reading period of 10 to 15 minutes. Once a week, the students also went around to classrooms as the “Bookworm Police” and handed out books to the top reader identified by a teacher.
“We were trying to encourage kids to read more because some of these kids fake reading, so we’re trying to encourage them to actually read to earn prizes like books and gummy worms,” Barth said.
During the first assembly, held at the end of January, Mayes and the committee put on a skit for the students to get them excited for the month or reading. Goulet even designed T-shirts for the group, which they sported during Monday’s closing assembly. After introductions, all eight committee members donned garbage bags and laboratory goggles to prepare for their whipped cream fate. The top readers in both sixth and fifth grade were also committee members, meaning there was some friendly fire with the pie plates.
The committee members said the month was successful in getting students to read more, especially with the added element of competition.
“The sixth graders were in first place the first week, then the fourth graders got mad, so they were at 300 (segments) when everyone else was at like 15,” Mayes said.
In addition to pie-ing their peers, the winning students were able to choose from a variety of books and small prizes during Monday’s assembly. Much to the excitement of the student body, the assembly concluded with fifth grade teacher Jordan Christensen, “Mr. C,” getting pied by the I Love to Read committee.
Committee members closed out the assembly with some words of advice and encouragement for their fellow students.
“It may not be February anymore, but keep on reading. It’s delicious,” Voss said.
“Read! Read!” Barth said.
“Read, otherwise you’ll get pied like I did,” Mayes said.
“Stop pie-ing me in the face,” Goulet said.
The classes also enjoyed hearing from Minnesota author Nancy Carlson, who visited the school Tuesday and Wednesday, March 1-2. Carlson spoke to the younger grade levels about her books and their inspiration, then drew for them. For the older students, she invited them to draw with her at the end of her presentation.
