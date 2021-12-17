Sandy Block-Hansen, the quilters at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton and a growing number of Southern Red River Valley parents — all are spying with their little eyes a way to build solid relationships with children.
Block-Hansen, MS, is the Family Footprints coordinator with CHI St. Francis Health. Her involvement with Bethel’s “sorority of seamstresses” has resulted in the creation of 62 quilts for parents and families in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
“They’re warming someone’s body and their heart,” Block-Hansen said. “Look at all the lives you’ve touched with the work you’re doing.”
Quilters Sonja Christensen, Sharon Kotnour and Jeri Oscarson joined Block-Hansen for some show and tell with the newest quilt. Parents and children can use the blanket to play I Spy, the benefits of which have been discovered by several studies.
“It encourages language development by primarily developing and reinforcing vocabulary,” ParentTrust.org and RaisingChildren.net stated. “It also encourages social development. Language development is a precursor to communication and therefore is related to a child’s social development. I Spy provides opportunities to develop social skills such as cooperation, taking turns and practicing giving and receiving skills.”
I Spy is also fondly remembered for being a fun, involving, adaptable, non-annoying game.
“How else do you travel 400 miles with your children?” Christensen asked.
The newest quilt contains images of farm animals and eye-catching objects to delight children. It was sewn around a mattress pad for increased durability and has a solid, neutral gray back for a soothing, less stimulating experience when babies need it. Block-Hansen, sharing best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said I Spy can be shared with infants as young as two months.
“Looking at pictures with your baby and talking with them about them (is important),” Block-Hansen said. “Laying them on their tummy is good — there’s great potential for tummy time. Just the idea that you’re interacting with them is key. We often say the relationship is the intervention.”
Playtime between parents and children is fun, memorable and a recognized learning tool. Block-Hansen described how she uses early learning books that allow for association of animals and objects on the quilt and the sounds they make. In the moment, it’s learning what the horse says or what sound the truck makes. In the long run, the parents say so much to their children.
“We have a new great-grandbaby and my grandson and his wife are doing exactly what (Block-Hansen is) talking about,” Oscarson said. “We’re seeing the baby see more than fuzzy images. She wants to touch and pick up things.”
If the relationship between parents and children is the intervention, Block-Hansen said, then deep connection grows. So much of her work is affirming that parents are “doing it right” and connecting them with best practices in parenting and child development.
“The only way any of us keep growing is by being open to change and growth,” she said.
A tradition of the Bethel quilts is the care tag. The seamstresses want to remind all that “Our love will keep you warm.” The volunteers are a compassionate group, eager to share what their service and the service of others means to them.
“(Quilting means) providing comfort for others,” one woman wrote. “(I am involved for) interacting with friends. After having a stroke, I was given one of these quilts. I felt surrounded by the love that these quilts are intended to give.”
Another volunteer wrote that quilting, especially in 2021, is a way to spend time at church and enjoy time with friends.
“I like our involvement with Family Footprints because they are able to identify the need in our community, something we are not always able to do,” the volunteer wrote.
More than 30 quilts have been put together so far in 2021, Oscarson said. The volunteers can make them, but they need to know where the needs are and how they can benefit community members, including parents and children.
When everyone has a common purpose, it is cherished.
“So many of us want that assurance that we can do this,” Block-Hansen said. “Parents are the most important teacher their children will have.”
“Exactly, the bonding that should start immediately when a baby is born,” Kotnour said. “Think how many parents don’t have a clue that you can do this. We take care (of the quilts) and your teaching this to parents is fabulous.”
