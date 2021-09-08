I want to vote in Wahpeton’s October election, how do I do so?

Wahpeton will hold a special election in less than two months. Here’s answers to common questions:
What is the election on?
Proposed Ordinance No. 1030 to increase the local sales and use tax by three-quarter (.75) percent for the purpose of funding the construction, maintenance and operation of a community recreation center.
Where can I read the ordinance in full?
At www.wahpeton.com, under “Ordinance 1030 Sales Tax Increase & Update,” under “Special City Election October 26, 2021,” under Public Notices.
Okay, so when and where do I vote?
The special election will be conducted at a single polling location between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Polls will be open at the Wahpeton Community Center, 304 Fifth St. S., Wahpeton.
Only one voting location?
Yes, and voters must be a resident of Wahpeton as of Sept. 26, 2021 (30 days prior to the election) in order to cast a vote.
What about absentee voting?
It’s available. You can visit the “Special City Election” section at Wahpeton’s website to apply for an absentee ballot.
How do I return my absentee ballot?
You have three ways of doing so: by dropping it off in person at Wahpeton City Hall or in one of the city’s payment deposit boxes; by mailing it to the following:
City of Wahpeton
Attn: City Auditor
1900 Fourth St. N.
Wahpeton, ND 58075-3423;
or by faxing your ballot to 701-642-1428. Calling 701-642-8448 will give you confirmation that the ballot was received.
Is there hassle in obtaining an absentee ballot?
“Qualified electors are not required to provide a reason for requesting an absent voter’s ballot,” the city of Wahpeton stated. “Absentee ballots shall be available by Sept. 16, 2021 (40 days prior to the special election of Oct. 26, 2021). Returned absentee ballots must have an official postmark or date stamp by Oct. 25, 2021.”
What am I being asked?
Shall the city council of the city of Wahpeton adopt Ordinance No. 1030 as published in the Wahpeton Daily News on Oct. 9, 2021, and Oct. 16, 2021, which will implement a three-quarter (3/4) percent sales, use and gross receipts tax increase for the purpose of funding the construction, maintenance and operation of a community recreation facility?
What have supporters of Ordinance No. 1030 said?
Local businesses have said they will financially contribute to the project, according to information shared in an August city of Wahpeton meeting. However, they “would like to see the vote passed before making any commitments.”
What have opponents of Ordinance No. 1030 said?
Concerns have ranged from the sales, use and gross receipts tax’s increase to the center’s budgeted cost of $20 million to if funding the project would take away from allocations including flood mitigation and infrastructure.
Additional information is available at www.wahpetonreccenter.com or the Facebook page, “Proposed Wahpeton Rec Center.” Look to Daily News to learn more about opportunities to share your views.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.