“She was a frontrunner for women everywhere,” Renelle Bertsch said about Norma Nosek. “She was a respectful, powerful force for women in our area.”

Nosek was 93 when she died from pancreatic cancer Sunday, Dec. 4 at her Wahpeton residence. Her visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service. The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton.

‘I wish I had her energy and her goodness.’

Nosek in 2019. Her life included countless opportunities to motivate and make better.
Nosek, seen at the Bagg Bonanza Farm outside Mooreton, N.D. She spent more than 21 years as president of the farm's board.


