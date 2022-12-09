‘I wish I had her energy and her goodness.’

“She was a frontrunner for women everywhere,” Renelle Bertsch said about Norma Nosek. “She was a respectful, powerful force for women in our area.”
Nosek was 93 when she died from pancreatic cancer Sunday, Dec. 4 at her Wahpeton residence. Her visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service. The funeral will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton.
Many who knew, worked alongside, found themselves aligned or on the opposite of an issue with, respected and loved Nosek marveled at her decades-long stamina and drive.
“I think of her as the real deal,” said Carolyn Hasse, who became friends with Nosek while the two were members of what is now the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary. “She was always just such a good person and good to everybody. I never heard her say a bad word about anybody.”
Hasse remembers Nosek as an inspiration. Whether it was Nosek’s extensive career in education, including roles directing Wahpeton Public Schools’ special education and K-12 education curriculum, or her time as a volunteer or leader with Rotary, the Bagg Bonanza Farm and the American Association of University Women (AAUW), there were countless opportunities to motivate and make better.
“A lot of people became volunteers to be around her and be a part of what she was doing,” Hasse said.
Jane Priebe is president of the AAUW’s Wahpeton affiliate. Words cannot express the impact Nosek’s passing will have on the community, Priebe said.
“You will find a lot of people were first asked or first hired by Norma,” Priebe said. “She was the first person to approach me to join AAUW in 2013. She had become a member herself in 1978 and never stopped promoting individual liberties for women. Whether the cause was protecting rights of women facing discrimination, advocating for laws and policies fair to women or just plain educating women on how to make their lives better, Norma was there often and at the forefront.”
Nosek’s gift of service beyond self was powerful, Priebe said. It drove her as she looked for ways to improve opportunities for women and girls.
“Her ideas for educating women were endless and a few of them became an annual cause such as Equal Pay Day. One could always find Norma explaining the finer points to young women AND men at the college of the effects of pay disparity using a cookie! She organized setting up classes on 'How to Prepare for a Job Interview,' coordinated awareness programs on self defense, human trafficking and STEM and prepared questions for Meet the Candidates forums,” Priebe said.
Earlier in 2022, Nosek was inducted into Wahpeton Public Schools’ Hall of Fame. Ned Clooten, high school principal, spoke on behalf of the Wahpeton Alumni Foundation.
“We are very saddened to hear of Norma’s passing and our condolences go out to her family and friends,” Clooten said. “Norma’s legacy continues to live on here at Wahpeton Public Schools. Her dedication to students touched hundreds of lives and there is no telling where her influence stops.”
Nosek saw much promise in youth, Hasse said. Many Students of the Month honored by Rotary experienced Nosek’s dedication.
“She would be such a leader when we had the students at meetings,” Hasse said. “She would ask questions and make them think about their futures. When I think about Norma, I think about how she was involved. She stood up for the good of her community and wasn’t afraid to do that.”
Nosek was determined, Robert Tully Chambers said. A friend of Nosek’s from Rotary, Chambers said he could also be angered by her.
“She would be climbing around on ladders at the Bagg Farm well past the time you’d think she should,” Chambers said. “If you ever got in her face about that, though, she would come right back at you and laugh. It just wasn’t an issue for her.”
Nosek’s activity sometimes surprised people. By March 2001, Virginia Goerger had worked for years with people like her husband Dave and Nosek’s husband Walter on the Bagg Bonanza Farm’s renovation and revitalization. Following Dave Goerger’s death that year and after years of growing involvement and responsibilities, Norma Nosek assumed the presidency of the farm board. It was the start of a 21-year experience Goerger will never forget. Nosek liked leadership and she also liked serving.
“One of the things that she was never afraid of was tackling almost anything,” Goerger said. “Whether it was weeding with me, or gardening, or the flowers or the cooking — that was her main specialty after she retired from the schools.”
Goerger thinks that the Bagg Bonanza Farm, located outside Mooreton, North Dakota, was Nosek’s place for therapy and joy.
“She didn’t mind being out there alone. It was a place for peace, where she could just be Norma,” Goerger said.
Nosek was one of Wahpeton Rotary’s first three women Rotarians, recalled Kim Nelson, who assumed the club’s presidency in 2022. Bertsch, also among the earliest local women Rotarians, spoke warmly about Nosek.
“The whole area has lost a huge asset. With her volunteering, her teaching and her leadership, she was a gift, a selfless gift. She was an amazing frontrunner with amazing energy almost to the end,” Bertsch said.
Nosek was the Wahpeton Rotary’s first woman president, from 1995-96, Nelson said. She remembers Nosek as someone whose “true passion was helping students and providing opportunities for them.”
“She was instrumental in starting the RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Award) in District 5580, with 100-150 students attending a week-long leadership camp,” Nelson said. “The one thing she was probably most proud of was being a Rotary Paul Harris Member and Benefactor. She donated thousands of dollars to the fund so Rotarians across the world were able to do great things, like eradicate polio, as well as building schools and hospitals and providing wells in Third World countries.”
Nosek’s leadership “made us all better humans,” Priebe said. Leslee Ausen, one of AAUW’s newer members, shares that feeling.
“Norma was one of the best examples of kindness while teaching someone to serve others,” Ausen said. “She rarely criticized anyone and encouraged people to give from their heart as well as their pocketbook. She is a person that I will never forget because she made helping others, a way of life and because of that others want to emulate her. Our grief is tears of gratitude and hope that we will retain her spirit.”
Pam Erlandson, AAUW’s secretary, calls Nosek “remarkable, always putting her talents to good use, taking action and stepping up to lead when others may have hesitated.”
Bagg Farm visitors enjoyed Nosek’s hospitality and it was even better at her home, Chambers said.
“If you were entertained there, you got some of the best pies you’d ever had in your life,” he said. “She could cook and she could entertain.”
Chambers also remembers Nosek as someone who, no matter what side of an argument she was on, ultimately helped produce a better school district and community.
“In many ways, she was a renaissance woman,” he said. “She could do so many things. She didn’t just talk. She made things happen.”
Goerger’s lasting memory of Nosek is that she was a “very kind and caring person and I feel, a really good friend.”
“We shared our high points and our low points,” Goerger said. “I respected her and I believe she respected me.”
Priebe has many things to remember Nosek by.
“Her friendship, dimpled smile, tough attitude and determination will be missed,” Priebe said. “Thank you, Norma, you taught us well. We’ll take it from here.”
Hasse’s lasting impression of Nosek is someone who kept going.
“I wish I had her energy and her goodness,” Hasse said.