The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) will hold its annual Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Remembrance at 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. The names of 245 firefighters and emergency medical personnel who died in the line of duty will be etched onto the Wall of Honor at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The names of the fallen will be highlighted during the virtual event, which will be broadcast online at www.iaff.org/fffm20.
“The International Association of Fire Fighters remains committed to honoring our fallen firefighters and making sure their families know their loved ones will never be forgotten,” IAFF General President Harold Schaitberger said. “Though we are unable to hold our beautiful ceremony in person, the IAFF will still pause to honor our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in the line of duty.”
