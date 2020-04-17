The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man found deceased outside of Wyndmere, North Dakota, on the evening of April 9. No foul play is suspected in the death of Clanton King, 74, from Fargo. Final autopsy results are pending toxicology.
Preliminary autopsy findings indicate the man died from hypothermia or exposure, the sheriff’s office said. The official cause of death won’t be known until the autopsy is complete.
The man was reported missing and/or endangered on March 27 by the Fargo Police Department, it was previously reported. His abandoned vehicle was located northwest of Wyndmere April 9 and a subsequent search by law enforcement, Wyndmere Fire Dept. and North Dakota Game and Fish officials resulted in the location of the man’s body approximately a quarter-mile from the vehicle.
