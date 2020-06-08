Additional details about this accident were recently released and the story was updated on Monday, June, 8.
The identify of Dareck Thompson, a 29-year-old Savage, Minnesota man, was released on Monday, June 8. Law enforcement originally reported the driver as being from Wahpeton, N.D.
The car accident occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, June 1 in Connelly Township, Minnesota.
The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene and found Thompson had been ejected from the vehicle, which was on fire. He was transported to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge by Ambulance Services Inc. Authorities reported that his injuries were fatal.
According to a release from the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call for the accident of a motor vehicle on fire on Minnesota State Highway 9 and 300th street, approximately four miles north of Breckenridge at 1:42 a.m. on Monday.
The Breckenridge Fire Department and Breck Wahp Towing assisted at the scene.
