If you’re reading this in Minnesota, vote

Minnesota's primary election, the precursor to November’s general election, will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9.

So you’ve picked up your paper, or maybe you’re reading this online; either way, if you’re a Minnesota resident, today is the primary election. If you haven’t taken advantage of the 45-day early voting period, there’s no need to worry — you have until 8 p.m. to cast your ballot.

Voters should have received their ballot in the mail if they were registered to vote in Minnesota. If a ballot hasn’t been received, one can be picked up at the Wilkin County Auditor’s office at the Wilkin County Courthouse.



