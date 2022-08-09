If you’re reading this in Minnesota, vote

So you’ve picked up your paper, or maybe you’re reading this online; either way, if you’re a Minnesota resident, today is the primary election. If you haven’t taken advantage of the 45-day early voting period, there’s no need to worry — you have until 8 p.m. to cast your ballot.
Voters should have received their ballot in the mail if they were registered to vote in Minnesota. If a ballot hasn’t been received, one can be picked up at the Wilkin County Auditor’s office at the Wilkin County Courthouse.
The partisan primary ballots only allow people to vote for candidates from a single party. If ballots are turned in with votes cast for candidates from more than one party, the ballot will be thrown out and not counted.
The four major parties listed on the ballot are the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis party, Legal Marijuana Now party, Republican party and Democratic-Farmer-Labor party.
There are five races being voted on, one federal — U.S. Representative Congressional District 7 and four statewide — Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Senator Legislative District 9. Stories about each statewide position and each local district candidate are available on Daily News’ website.
There are five voting locations in Wilkin County.
Voters living in Akron Township may vote at Akron Town Hall from 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Voters living in Prairie View Township may vote at RJM Storage from 10 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Voters in Precinct 1 can vote at Park Manor High Rise from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters in Precinct 2 can vote at Breckenridge Senior Citizens Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters in Precinct 3 can vote at Breckenridge High School from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters living in any other township or city must vote at the Wilkin County Auditor’s office anytime between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. No one is permitted to vote at any voting center which represents an area in which they do not live in.
After votes are initially counted, Daily News will publish preliminary votes for Wilkin County. The auditor’s office will be canvasing Thursday, Aug. 11, after which the vote counts will be official.
Any questions can be directed towards the county auditor’s office at 218-843-7165.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.