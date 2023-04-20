‘Imagine Your Story’ highlight of Week of the Young Child

Clockwise from center, Mary, Mary Quite Contrary (Elinor Anderson), Mother Goose (Brenda Morman) Pete the Cat (Briley Speich), The Man With the Yellow Hat (Noah Clooten) and his friend, Curious George, were hit with the families, adding extra fun to the evening.
The Southern Red River Valley came out in style to celebrate 2023’s Week of the Young Child. “Imagine Your Story” was held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Wahpeton Community Center.
Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative, which received funding from West Central Initiative, sponsored the event. More than 60 families attended, resulting in more than 80 adults and 125 youth enjoying an evening of crafts, activities and fun centered around nursery rhymes and literacy.
“We had many other supporting agencies and organizations who joined in the fun,” said Kristi Maas, coordinator of the Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative. “All of those involved understand the importance of the early years and that most of the brain’s development happens in the first five years!”
Fun and positive habits were shared in a variety of ways, like when North Dakota State College of Science dental students offered dental information and helped families select new toothbrushes and toothpaste. There were also opportunities to make Curious George puppets, play with Chahinkapa Zoo’s baby ducks and geese, select free books, catch alphabet fish and more.
“Week of the Young Child is a nationally recognized week from NAEYC (the National Association for the Education of Young Children) to celebrate young children and those who work with them,” Maas said.