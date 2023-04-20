‘Imagine Your Story’ highlight of Week of the Young Child

Carol Kruize and her granddaughter from Garrison, N.D., joined in coloring a giant poster.

 Photos Courtesy Kristi Maas

The Southern Red River Valley came out in style to celebrate 2023’s Week of the Young Child. “Imagine Your Story” was held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Wahpeton Community Center.

Clockwise from center, Mary, Mary Quite Contrary (Elinor Anderson), Mother Goose (Brenda Morman) Pete the Cat (Briley Speich), The Man With the Yellow Hat (Noah Clooten) and his friend, Curious George, were hit with the families, adding extra fun to the evening.
Brenda ‘Mother Goose’ Morman reads some nursery rhymes to a young participant.

Southern Valley Early Childhood Initiative, which received funding from West Central Initiative, sponsored the event. More than 60 families attended, resulting in more than 80 adults and 125 youth enjoying an evening of crafts, activities and fun centered around nursery rhymes and literacy.

Briley Speich from Wahpeton Public Schools District’s literacy project dressed as Pete the Cat.
Danielle Flack, Richland County Public Health, fits a bicycle helmet on Joseph Hagen.
Palmer Iverson catches an alphabet fish with her mom, Caroline Schwantz.


