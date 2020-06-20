Importance of water in summer

Summer has finally arrived. As the temperatures rise, so does the need for clean, cool water for your horse. Proper hydration of your horse is the key to their overall good health.
Horses need free access to fresh, clean drinking water 24 hours a day. Controlled drinking of water is a dangerous practice that may predispose the horse to colic and other illnesses. Always have water available for the horses to freely drink. Don’t just have water available at certain times of the day. Horses should have access to fresh, cool water all day.
The heat and humidity during the summer months increase the need for water by horses. To make sure your horse drinks enough, both the water and the container it’s stored in must be clean and fresh. A safe, clean water source is the number one defense against dehydration in your horse.
The rule of thumb at our barn is “if you wouldn’t drink from the water bucket, neither should they.” Make sure the bucket or barrel is clean, without rust, algae or decomposition material.
During the summer months, the warm weather and hot sun will have a tendency to make the water buckets or troughs grow algae or black scum. You will need to watch for dirty containers and clean the buckets or troughs more thoroughly than ever.
A weekly bleaching of the water buckets will help to control any bacteria growth as well. A simple solution of adding one part bleach to 10 parts water and then scrubbing the bucket inside and out with a stiff bristle brush, like a new, non-used, toilet brush, will help to ensure the drinking health of your horse. If you are allergic to bleach, an alternative is hydrogen peroxide. It also works well to clean buckets and disinfect.
The proper cleaning of the water buckets or troughs will not only help encourage the horse to drink for hydration, but will help to prevent transferable illnesses such as influenza and strangles, to name a few.
As you clean, don’t just dump the old water where it can stand and form a water source for breeding mosquitoes. Make sure the areas around the horse’s water are clean and dry so the horses won’t slip or stand in mud.
In pasture water troughs, fill no more than three days worth of water use. This prevents the water from getting stale or dirty. An adult horse will drink approximately 12 gallons of water per day, so use that figure in your calculations of how much water to put in the troughs.
Also, keep a watch on your troughs and buckets, to make sure dead rodents, birds or other animals who slip and drown in the water can quickly be removed and the buckets bleached and refilled immediately. You can also put a small board across the inside of a large outdoor trough, on top of the water, to give any unfortunate animal access to salvation if they accidentally fall into the trough.
Do not allow dogs, especially those treated with flea and tick products, to jump into water troughs. The insecticide on the dogs could transfer to the water and make the horse sick when he drinks it.
Always remember, if you wouldn’t drink it, neither should your horse! Happy Trails!
