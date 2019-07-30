Vaping equals smoking, according to a new Minnesota law going into effect on Thursday, Aug. 1.
The Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, puts e-cigarettes and vapes under the same restrictions as cigarette smoking.
These restrictions will protect Minnesotans from exposure to e-cigarette use in all restaurants, bars and almost all indoor workplaces and public places, the department states.
An e-cigarette, or “vape,” is a small battery operated device which is used to inhale aerosolized liquid, according to the health department.
Ashley Wiertzema, health educator with Wilkin County Public Health and the We Care Coalition coordinator in Wilkin County, explained that these devices deliver more nicotine than one might think.
“A lot of time people will say, ‘e-cigarettes and vaping are safe, it’s just water vapor.’ Well, there’s more than water in e-cigarettes. The aerosol that is released from e-cigarettes, most e-cigarette devices contain nicotine,” Wiertzema said. “These aerosol clouds that are coming out of juul or any of these e-cigarette devices most often contain nicotine, heavy metals, formaldehyde and other carcinogens.”
According to Wiertzema, many youth don’t realize that their vape device contains nicotine at all. Wiertzema believes it was necessary to include e-cigarettes in the Clean Indoor Air Act because if they weren’t included it could give the impression that e-cigarette use is “okay.”
“Indoor public e-cigarette use may renormalize smoking and if we didn’t add e-cigarettes to Clean Indoor Act it could further threaten Minnesota’s progress to reduce Minnesota’s youth tobacco use,” Wiertzema said.
A 2017 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey stated almost 20 percent of high school students use e-cigarettes and 40 percent have tried them according the department of health.
Wiertzema explained that the “dramatic increase” in e-cigarettes has resulted in more youth using tobacco products. Teen e-cigarette usage was declared an epidemic by the U.S. Surgeon General according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
“We want to allow people the freedom to breathe clean air,” Wiertzema said. “Allowing indoor vaping sends a misleading message to our teens and we didn’t want that.”
