“I heard some hee-haws,” Connie Foster said Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Foster is one of the vocalists in Loran Hudson and Three Cs, the latest Music in the Park headliners. From June-August, 7:30 p.m. concerts are held each Wednesday.
Music in the Park concerts are traditionally held at the Chahinkapa Park band shelter, Wahpeton. Each year, there’s also a concert in the Wahpeton High School auditorium.
“I can’t even acknowledge the excess gratitude,” Chuck Reiff said following the concert. “They’re tapping their toes, singing along and telling us they’re going to come back.”
The act is completed by singer Carol Omundson and keyboardist Loran Hudson. Nearly 40 music lovers heard favorites including “Tiny Bubbles,” “My Wild Irish Rose” and “In the Good Old Summertime.”
Pleasant temperatures and an already setting sun ensured that it was a good old summertime night for the singers and audience.
“I’m going to add something to the song,” Foster joked. “‘I was strolling through the park one day’ — and making sure to look where I was stepping.”
The fun continued through the “Tiny Bubbles” performance, which included a blowing machine. There was also room for more serious numbers, like “I Fall to Pieces.”
“I love being in Wahpeton,” said Reiff, formerly from Kent, Minnesota.
Loran Hudson and Three Cs started performing four years ago, Reiff said. Hudson didn’t start playing the keyboard until he was in his 60s.
“As long as Loran can play, we’ll continue,” Reiff said. “It’s just so fulfilling and we hope we can do this a while longer.”
Music in the Park concludes its 2019 season with another recurring act. Kroshus & Krew are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28.
