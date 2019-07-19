In the thick of it

Thousands of people will gather in a rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota, pasture, caught up in the excitement of mud running this weekend.
The combined roar of souped-up engines and a vast crowd will be almost deafening at times Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21 as Vinnie’s Mud Bog enters its seventh year. The event is all about the mud — both in slinging and wearing it as people tempted the mud bogs in an assortment of vehicles and ATVs.
“It’s pretty disgusting, actually,” laughed Alyssa Jackson of Bloomington, Minnesota, at a Vinnie’s adventure a few years ago.
The event is much more than just a handful of people riding jacked up vehicles through a mud bog. There are hundreds of campers onsite, bands on both Friday and Saturday and mud racing with James Valley Off Roaders.
Mudding is popular in the area as people bring their large mud runners, 4-wheelers and ATVs. There are mud pits for trucks and another bog for 4-wheelers and children.
