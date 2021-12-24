In the Twin Towns, we love the holidays a whole watt

The Twin Towns know how to light up the season. Sixteen people submitted their displays for our Holiday Lights competition. Daily News caught up with the three winners.
Ryan Bernard took home first place for his vibrant outlines and twinkling trees. The Fairmount, North Dakota, resident said his display can be seen from Highway 11 and 127. This year, he added to his trees, which get bigger and bigger each year.
Bernard lives at 9450 County Rd. 22, Fairmount. He will frequently see cars pull off the highway to make a detour to see his display.
“The holidays are all about spending time with family and friends,” Bernard said.
Rick and Denice Schueller earned second place for their hard-to-miss home. A colony of snowmen and a fence of colorful candy canes dominates the Wahpeton couple’s front yard. Rick Schueller said he likes to add something every year without taking anything away — it has made for a tantalizing display.
This year, they rolled out a pair of crossed candy canes in the center to add even more brightness. The Schuellers live at 1018 Eighth Ave. N, Wahpeton.
“I just love Christmas. I always did growing up, it was big for our family,” Rick Schueller said.
Rick Schueller said the holiday always reminds him of his dad, who passed away 11 years ago. He was also a festive-fanatic and Christmas helps keep his memory alive.
“Anybody that decorates their house, they know they do it for others because we’re sitting inside our house,” Rick Schueller said. “We don’t hardly ever see it unless we’re coming home later at night, so, like I said, we do it for others. I just enjoy doing it, and I’ll keep doing it for as long as I can handle doing it.”
David and Jackie Paul placed third in the Holiday Lights competition for their glittering trees and handmade stars. While you can’t tell from a picture, the Pauls’ display is synchronized with music. Viewers can tune in to 88.3 FM to listen and watch the lights dance.
“We’ve always decorated whether there’s a contest or not,” David Paul laughed.
This year, Jackie Paul painstakingly placed around 2,000 lights on each artificial tree. David Paul upgraded their music system from three to six channels, and added the FM transmission. He also handmade six stars that play with the songs — his favorite part of this year’s display. The Pauls are located at 310 Ninth St. N, Wahpeton.
For David Paul, the holidays are all about family and helping other people enjoy the season however they choose to celebrate it.
“I enjoy it and I’m glad that the people that come by enjoy it. That’s what I do it for, just so other people can enjoy looking at it and sharing the display with us,” David Paul said.
Don’t just take our word for it, drive around the Twin Towns and surrounding areas and view the time and effort our residents have put into bringing us all some holiday joy.
The Holiday Lights contest was generously sponsored by the City of Wahpeton, Prante’s, The Boiler Room, Farm City Supply, Interstate Engineering, Thrifty Horizons, Econofoods, Hankinson Renewable Energy, Otter Tail Power Company and Ace Hardware.
