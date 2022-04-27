Incident reported at Rothsay School

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, of a possible bomb threat at the Rothsay School, located at 30240 County Road 52 in Rothsay, Minnesota.

The Rothsay School was evacuated of students and faculty. The school was searched but nothing was located, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Students and faculty were sent home for the remainder of the school day.

The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Rothsay Fire and Rescue. The incident is under investigation.

More details will be shared as they become available.



