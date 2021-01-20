Income tax assistance offers free help filing for MN residents

Tax season is fast approaching and people across the country are gearing up for the arduous process of filing. The Individual Income Tax filing season opens on Friday, Feb. 12, and income tax returns must be filed by Thursday, April 15.
Some organizations are striving to make tax filing less daunting, and less expensive. Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership (CAPLP) is a nonprofit based in Moorhead, Minnesota, that tackles poverty in communities by offering an array of services. CAPLP recently opened sites in Breckenridge, Hawley and Barnesville, Minnesota. The local site is located at 311 Fifth St. in Breckenridge.
One of those free services is the volunteer income tax assistance (VITA) program, which saves low-income individuals and families an average of $300 in tax preparation fees, said Alexa Dixson-Griggs, economic empowerment program coordinator for CAPLP.
VITA can help Minnesota families who have an income of less than $50,000 annually or single individuals with an income under $30,000.
“We try to target low-income families, and the reason we do that is because it can be expensive to file returns — it can sometimes cost a couple hundred dollars — and that’s money that can be used for other things, like a car payment or food or clothes for the kids or whatever it may be," Dixson-Griggs said.
The service also catches people who may be deterred from filing due to the cost, Dixson-Griggs said. VITA volunteers are able to get clients up to date with the IRS, and often, help them get a larger return.
“We’re pretty knowledgeable in certain tax credits that really affect the families that we work with and we serve, so we make sure that they can get back all those credits that they deserve and get the largest amount of money back possible,” Dixson-Griggs said.
In 2020, VITA was able to help clients get an average of $1,000-$2,000 back that they would have otherwise missed by not filing or trying to file themselves, Dixson-Griggs said.
To prepare for the upcoming season, CAPLP is seeking volunteers for their VITA program. So far, the agency has five volunteers signed up for their free training at the Family Service Center in Moorhead which started Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Dixson-Griggs said they would like at least 10 to be available to help prepare taxes. No prior knowledge or training is needed for people interested in volunteering and Dixson-Griggs said people can sign up to be a volunteer even if they miss the initial training.
People in need of help can call to set up a virtual or in-person appointment. CAPLP will work with each person or family to schedule an appointment with a VITA volunteer.
“We’re there with you, whether you do virtual or in-person, we’re available to answer those questions,” Dixson-Griggs said.
VITA differs from other programs because it has a real person on the other end, unlike an online service like TurboTax which only offers free help to a certain extent, Dixson-Griggs said. VITA, on the other hand, is completely free and will electronically file completed returns on site, she said. They will also keep client’s tax returns for up to three years, to alleviate future work and stress.
“Everyone who does the tax return is a certified preparer, so we have to test through the IRS. We have to be knowledgeable in tax law and any tax changes that happen year to year,” Dixson-Griggs said.
To become a VITA volunteer, call (218) 331-5962 or the main office at (218) 512-1500. To schedule an appointment for help with filing a tax return, call (218) 643-2888 for the Wilkin County office or the main office beginning in February.
