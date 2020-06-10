Incumbent, former, new Wahpeton council members elected

“Welcome back,” residents of Wahpeton and Richland County, North Dakota, appeared to say with votes cast Tuesday, June 9.
Incumbent Councilwoman at-large Tiana Bohn was re-elected to her former office, 3rd Ward councilwoman. Former 3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht was re-elected, this time as a councilman at-large.
These and other results are according to information made available Tuesday night and scheduled to be made official on Monday, June 15. Amid the familiarity, Twin Towns Area voters did not forget newcomers.
“I am blessed to be given the opportunity to serve this wonderful community,” David Woods II said Wednesday morning.
Woods and Bryan Wolfgram ran for a four-year term representing Wahpeton’s 4th Ward. Preliminary results state Woods received 214 votes, followed by Wolfgram with 166 votes.
“Ward 4 had two strong candidates to consider, both from Valley City State University,” Woods said.
Woods is presumed to be the first African-American elected official in Wahpeton. The city has never recorded candidates or officials’ ethnic backgrounds or race. Research conducted earlier in the election cycle regarding African-American officials in North Dakota was inconclusive.
“I appreciate being given the opportunity to serve Ward 3 for the next two years,” Bohn said.
Earlier in 2020, Lambrecht resigned as 3rd Ward Councilman because he no longer lived in the ward. Bohn and former North Dakota state Rep. Bruce Eckre ran to serve the final two years of Lambrecht’s term, which expires in 2022. Preliminary results state Bohn received 117 votes to Eckre’s 69 votes.
Lambrecht received 1,042 votes in an uncontested race for Wahpeton’s two at-large city council positions. Both positions were for four-year terms in office. Thanking residents for their support, Lambrecht acknowledged issues being discussed locally, regionally and nationwide.
“We have a great community to live in and support and we want to continue that trend,” he said. “I appreciate voters’ understanding of government and how the city works. My goal is to continue to make things better.”
Renata Fobb was also elected as an at-large councilwoman. She received 783 votes, preliminary results state.
“I’m just excited for the opportunity to serve the community,” Fobb said Wednesday.
Two Wahpeton candidates ran in uncontested ward races. Abby Heitkamp, running to serve the last two years of a term representing the 1st Ward, received 244 votes. Jason Goltz, running for a four-year term representing the 2nd Ward, received 274 votes.
Goltz said he is looking forward to attending council and city committee meetings, learning how the council functions.
“I am excited to officially begin my term in the position and activity be a part of the process for a community I love,” Heitkamp said.
The six candidates elected Tuesday will join Mayor Steve Dale and at-large councilmen Kelly McNary and Lane Wateland on the Wahpeton City Council.
Outgoing Wahpeton Councilman at-large Perry Miller, a former Richland County Commissioner, is running again for the county office. Miller came in second in terms of total votes cast Tuesday in the commissioners race. Voters will elect two commissioner candidates to each serve a four-year term on Nov. 3, 2020.
Incumbent Tim Campbell received 1,917 votes according to preliminary results. Miller received 1,812 votes, followed by incumbent Dan Thompson, who received 1,646 votes. There were 19 write-in votes.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richland County did not have open polling places on Election Day. It is unknown if the general election in November will also be conducted only by mail.
“The dynamics of campaigning really changed with mail-in ballots,” Miller said. “Election Day is less of ‘Voting Day’ and more ‘Tabulation Day.’ I think voting by mail is a system that’s here to stay, but I wish we did have 1-2 polling places open. I understand the difficulty of doing so, but I also think it’s important to engage as many voters as possible.”
North Dakota has 422 voting precincts, including 15 in Richland County and four in Wahpeton. According to the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office, there are 12,680 eligible voters in Richland County.
Preliminary results state that 1,209 ballots were cast in Wahpeton on Tuesday. A total of 3,152 ballots, or 24 percent of the potential ballots, were cast in Richland County. Statewide, nearly 26.5 percent of the potential ballots in North Dakota were cast. That translates to 153,933 cast ballots out of a pool of 581,379 eligible voters.
Wahpeton’s city elections included a race for two park board commissioner positions, each with a four-year term in office. Filed candidate Tyler Gripentrog received 1,078 votes. There were 62 write-in votes, 12 of which (including one misspelled vote) went to Roger Jensen, Wahpeton. A former park board commissioner and chairman, Jensen declined comment Wednesday.
In other news, Wahpeton voters approved continued publication of city minutes in the official newspaper, Daily News. The proposal received 1,017 votes for and 132 votes against. Fifteen Richland County cities voted on publication of minutes, with 10 cities in favor, four cities opposed and one city, Mantador, North Dakota, having results close enough to trigger an automatic recount.
Richland 44 Public Schools, whose locations include Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota, also announced its unofficial election results. Two-hundred-thirteen total votes were cast.
School Board President Nathan Berseth was re-elected, 202-7, to serve the south portion of Eagle Township, North Dakota. Board Director Jody Lingen was re-elected, 200-4, to serve Colfax. Continued publication of minutes in the official paper was approved, 119-86. Richland 44’s election results will also be made official on June 15.
Looking at some of the state races which will be determined in November:
• Incumbent U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., received 97,177 votes; Democratic-Nonpartisan League challenger Zach Raknerud was declared his party’s U.S. House of Representatives candidate after receiving 20,558 votes; Libertarian candidate Steven James Peterson received 686 votes
• Republican State Treasurer candidate Thomas Beadle received 50,667 votes in a contested race against Daniel Johnston, who is not expected to continue to the November election; Democratic-NPL candidate Mark Haugen received 33,627 votes; there were 98 write-in votes for a Libertarian candidate
• Incumbent North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford received 93,737 votes in the gubernatorial primary; they are expected to face Democratic-NPL challengers Shelley Lenz and Ben Vig and Libertarian challengers DuWayne Hendrickson and Joshua Voytek
“North Dakota is headed in the right direction — and together we are confronting new challenges,” Burgum stated. “In this year alone, we’ve battled against a global pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest. Just as we are reopening our economy and readjusting our lives, we must also now come together in conversation about race and justice in America.”
Look to Daily News for updated coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
