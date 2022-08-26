Incumbent tries for fourth term on Breckenridge School Board

In 2010, Daily News reported that Breckenridge School Board hopeful Marc Hasbargen worried about declining enrollments, but thought advancing technology would be the solution to attracting more students. Now, as Hasbargen runs for his fourth term, he feels like his work isn’t completed yet.
“I’m running because the reason I got on the school board has not been completed yet,” Hasbargen said. “Technology for all students and building a new addition to the high school will move the district into the 21st century.”
Technology advances have been made in Breckenridge Schools since Hasbargen was first elected, and they continue to keep up as best they can. At the Aug. 17 school board meeting, Technology Coordinator Tom Thielen said he made changes to the Chromebook handbook for students to represent recent terminology as it hadn’t been updated in years. All students through grades 7-12 receive a chromebook to take home and complete work.
Hasbargen believes he possesses the positive qualities it takes to be an elected leader in the school systems. Level-headed was the first description he gave for himself. He said he prefers to listen and think before he responds to anything in an effort to offer the best possible response for the school district.
If re-elected, Hasbargen’s first goal is to assist the district’s new Superintendent Kristie Sullivan get up to speed for the new school year. This is her first year as a superintendent and she got an unusually short start on the school year, being hired nearly a month before the school year begins on Sept. 6.
Sullivan will be the fifth superintendent Hasbargen has worked with during his 12 years on the school board.
He will find his name on the ballot next to incumbents Justin Neppl and Clayton Ernst and first-time candidate Lisa Overlee in the Nov. 8 general election.
Daily News will continue to contact election candidates for contested races and publish their comments when they’re available.
