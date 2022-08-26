Incumbent tries for fourth term on Breckenridge School Board
Buy Now

Marc Hasbargen

 Submitted

In 2010, Daily News reported that Breckenridge School Board hopeful Marc Hasbargen worried about declining enrollments, but thought advancing technology would be the solution to attracting more students. Now, as Hasbargen runs for his fourth term, he feels like his work isn’t completed yet.

“I’m running because the reason I got on the school board has not been completed yet,” Hasbargen said. “Technology for all students and building a new addition to the high school will move the district into the 21st century.”



