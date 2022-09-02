Incumbent vies for third term on Breckenridge City Council

In 2014, James Jawaski was among two other newcomers who won seats on the Breckenridge City Council, edging out two incumbents and another newcomer vying for a spot. He wanted to hit the ground running, Daily News reported after he was elected, and that’s just what he did.
“I enjoy serving the people of Breckenridge, I’ve been doing it for a while,” Jawaski said. “I’ve been a leader in this community for 30 years — no, 35 years now.”
He owns his own business, Jawaski Glass and Repair inc., which operates off of Dakota Avenue and 11th St., sharing a parking lot with the Ace Hardware store. He and his family were involved in fostering children in Wilkin County from 2005-2019, Daily News previously reported.
He said owning his own business has put him in the best spot to think of the economics of the city. Something important for a city council member to understand as they help decide and vote on budgets each fiscal year.
If re-elected, Jawaski doesn’t have any big or spectacular plans or changes he thinks would be necessary.
“I feel that we have a pretty good mix of people on the council now,” he said. “When you have a variety of different views you’re able to accomplish more for the community.”
Jawaski will find his name on the Nov. 8 general election ballot with incumbent Beth Meyer, previous council member Evie Fox and newcomer Brooks Klinnert.
Daily News will continue to contact election candidates for contested races and publish them when they’re available.
