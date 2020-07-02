Unofficial results indicate more than 600 ballots were cast in Wahpeton Public Schools’ recent board election.
The official election day was Tuesday, June 30. In May, the Wahpeton School Board unanimously approved voting by mail as the only means for casting ballots.
Three candidates ran in uncontested races. School Board President Damon DeVillers ran to represent the city of Wahpeton. Board Director Art Nelson ran to represent the local rural south. Board Director Scott Thiel also ran to represent the city of Wahpeton.
A nine-member body, the Wahpeton School Board annually holds elections for three three-year positions.
The unofficial results state there were 1,123 total votes cast to determine election of the city of Wahpeton board directors.
DeVillers received 574 votes. Thiel received 532 votes. Twelve individuals received write-in votes. They are Pat Lacina, receiving three votes; Shawn Longhenry, Kayla Mauch and Michelle Nelson, each receiving two votes; and David Badgley, Jodi Hendrickson, Rick Hills, Dareld Koziol, Kelly McNary, Clay Smith, Jerry Walter and David Woods II, each receiving one vote.
The unofficial results state there were 542 total votes cast to determine election of the rural south board director.
Nelson received 533 votes. Six individuals received write-in votes. There are Chris Mahrer, receiving three votes; Joel Lysne, receiving two votes; and Chris Berndt, Matt Dockter, Merlyn Pausch and Vicky Schafer, each receiving one vote.
Also on the ballot was whether or not to publish school board minutes in the legal section of a general circulation newspaper in the district for the next two years. Board minutes have traditionally been published in the Wahpeton Daily News.
The unofficial results state there were 594 total votes cast to determine the publication of minutes. The proposal received 544 favorable votes and 50 opposing votes.
In recent years, Wahpeton School Board elections have seen higher voter turnout.
• 2017: incumbents DeVillers and Nelson were re-elected and Thiel was elected; 49 total ballots were cast
• 2018: incumbents Mike Hauschild, Jake Kubela and Susan Rittenour were re-elected; 379 total ballots were cast
• 2019: incumbents Brad Bakken and Ginny Buck were re-elected and candidate Kathy Dimmer was elected; 250 total ballots were cast
Election results will be made official at the next board meeting. It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 at the school district office, located within Wahpeton High School, 1021 11th St. N. in Wahpeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.