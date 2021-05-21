Infinity Center asks commissioners for matching funds

Bruce Yaggie, his cousin Mike Yaggie and Jay Schuler attended the Tuesday, May 18 Wilkin County Board meeting to present their Infinity Center idea to the county board and ask them to match up to $5 million in funding for the center.
Commissioners Eric Klindt and Dennis Larson had previously heard the plans at an April Wilkin County Economic Development Authority meeting. Commissioners Lyle Hovland and Neal Folstad heard the idea presented for the first time Tuesday.
The Infinity Center group has raised $4 million for the project and Mike Yaggie has committed to donating the former Mycogen Seeds building, at the intersection of Highway 75 and Highway 210, which he owns.
Wilkin County has received $14 million from the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion settlement, but they have not yet decided what they will do with the funds. The commissioners set a special meeting for Wednesday, May 26 to discuss options.
“There’s people who want to give back to the community, so what I’m asking for from this funding is we do a match so that if you put money into the Infinity Center, a dollar will be two dollars, or some equation like that. And if we get that, I believe we can get more money because that means the community is behind us,” Schuler said.
Breckenridge is on a downward trend, and the way to turn that around is through amenities, Schuler said. Four generations of Schulers have lived in Breckenridge and he’d like to see a fifth, Schuler said.
The Infinity Center would ideally include a children’s discovery center, two basketball courts, Skywalkers Trampoline Park and a hockey arena, Daily News previously reported. The group has been working with the Breckenridge School District to determine if it would be possible to connect the center to a new school.
“We can leverage each other so we’re not wasting money, but we’re having a complete community center,” Mike Yaggie said. “I think this is a gamechanger for this community, for Wilkin County to say, ‘Let’s step up. Let’s do this now.’”
Whether or not a new school is part of the equation changes the scope of the project, Larson said. The county commissioners said they were in support of the project, but $5 million is a big ask from their total of $14 million.
“We have other commitments in the county, you realize that, and we have to be cognizant of that also,” Larson said. “I’m not discounting this, I think it’s a great idea. The concept is great.”
Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth briefly attended Tuesday’s meeting to discuss where the North Dakota county is allocating its $21 million settlement. Richland County decided before the money arrived how they would be dividing it, Berseth said.
Richland County plans to allocate $8 million to housing development, $5 million for townships and $5 million for Richland 44, Berseth said. The remainder of the dollars will go toward fees, a revolving loan pool and Kindred Public School.
“We’d like a commitment as soon as possible at some level so we can go out and raise more funds,” Schuler said.
Folstad said he is happy to see a project planned for the Mycogen Seeds building. The commissioners said they would like to see the group’s full presentation, and hear from the women behind the Children’s Discovery Center. They will discuss options for the diversion settlement funds at their upcoming special meeting.
