Infinity Center forges on

Infinity Center group member Bruce Yaggie provided the Breckenridge City Council and Wilkin County Board with an update on the project.
Since the Infinity Center was first proposed in May 2021, the scope and details of the project have changed. There was a period of time where the Infinity Center group thought they could tie their project into Breckenridge Public School’s referendum election, but the two entities eventually separated so the school could focus on providing a solely educational facility.
At the same time the Infinity Center project was moving forward, Wahpeton was gearing up for a special election in which the city proposed a sales and use tax increase to help fund a community center on the North Dakota side of the river.
“This tends to be an evolution, things move and change. We did have the Wahpeton group reach out to us and meet with us. We all understand that we need to coexist together,” Yaggie told the city council during a Monday, Jan. 10 meeting.
Yaggie said they are trying to mold a project that may involve both sides of the river. He told the city council he will likely return in the future to ask for around $20,000 to fund a market analysis feasibility study.
Yaggie also presented the Wilkin County commissioners with an update on the project at a Tuesday, Jan. 11 county board meeting. The county board said previously they would support allocating up to $5 million in matching funds to the project in a June 15 meeting. At the time, the commissioners were determining a budget breakdown of the $14 million they would receive in settlement funds from the F-M Diversion.
Yaggie said there is around $10 million softly dedicated toward the project, including matching funds from the county.
The Wahpeton and Breckenridge groups have different visions for their two projects, Yaggie said. While the Wahpeton group seeks to be a community center, the Infinity Center wants to be a competitive destination, Yaggie said.
“We need to figure out together what we’re going to do,” Yaggie said of the Wahpeton and Breckenridge projects.
