Initiatives to bring Breckenridge water plant to full capacity

“We are shutting the new plant down until we get it right,” Director of Public Utilities Neil Crocker said. “We have been very fortunate to have been in a situation where we can continue to run our plant and bridge the gap.”
Crocker provided the Breckenridge Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday, Feb. 18 regarding initiatives to bring the new water plant to full capacity and plans for updating the aging electrical infrastructure.
“We can’t run the new plant long enough to have a determination because when we run it, we don’t have even flow out of the tanks,” Crocker said. “We have one side overfeeding and the other side underfeeding.”
Breckenridge Public Services has been working to enable the new water plant to be running at full capacity with a flow rate of 1,000 gallons per minute. Until the new plant can do so, the city is relying on the original, more than 80-year-old water plant.
The new plant is expected to be the sole provider of water to residents once full capacity is reached.
The current initiative to reach full capacity of the new plant is to drain everything down and have everything cleaned by Thursday, Feb. 20 for inspection, Crocker said. This is hopeful to work before Crocker, his team and PKG Contracting, Inc. begin to look at mechanical changes to the plant.
In other news, Public Utilities Commission Secretary Mark Lorenz informed the commissioners of his resignation effective March 1.
Lorenz was appointed as a commission in June 1973. Lorenz has been a realtor for many years and as of late has been focused on his real estate and storage units.
In his letter of resignation, Lorenz noted that he has enjoyed the 27 years spent as a commissioner. The other commissioners responded similarly.
The next meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 1 at City Hall in Breckenridge.
