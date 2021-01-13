Injury crash Tuesday evening west of Kindred

A Moorhead, Minnesota woman received serious injury after a head on injury collision Tuesday, Jan. 12. The collision involved two vehicles and took place at approximately 5:48 p.m. six miles west of Kindred, North Dakota, the state highway patrol reported.
Kandyce Blumhagen, 45, was driving a 1996 Ford Thunderbird. Alan Peterson, 69, Foreman, North Dakota, was driving a 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport. He also received an injury. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
“The Jeep entered the south ditch after impact and caught fire,” the North Dakota Highway Patrol stated. “The 1996 Ford stayed on the roadway. The male driver was removed from the Jeep by a witness on the scene prior to it catching fire.”
The female was removed from the Ford and transported to Sanford Health, Fargo. The Jeep driver was transported to Essentia Health, Fargo.
In addition to NDHP, the sheriff’s offices of Cass and Richland counties, North Dakota, and Kindred Fire and Ambulance responded.
At the time of the collision, road conditions were good and dry, NDHP reported. It was a cloudy evening. The crash remains under investigation by NDHP.
