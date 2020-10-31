Ink, paper, pressure

Elbow Lake, Minnesota, artist Mike Weatherly said printmaking was love at first sight. The ink, paper and pressure creates an incredible, one of a kind piece.
Weatherly always had an affinity for art. In high school, he was painting and drawing pieces that caught the eye of his art teacher. She told him he had what it takes to be an artist.
Weatherly didn’t heed her encouragement at first; he began studying computer science at the University of Minnesota, Morris. Soon after, he switched to an art history major with a minor in studio art. Still, Weatherly never had the intention of making art a full time pursuit, but he knew it was something he wanted to continue as a hobby after he took his first printmaking class. Weatherly played around with mono-printing, a process in which an artist paints directly onto a piece of plexiglass before pressing it onto paper.
Weatherly said after about four or five prints in, he began to find his pieces interesting. He did the same process with a series of four prints, which were accepted into the student show at UM, Morris. The first three prints sold, but the fourth print, Weatherly wanted to keep.
“Artists have pieces in their career that they call milestone pieces, and that was a milestone piece. It was the minute I knew I could be an artist,” Weatherly said.
Since then, Weatherly has accumulated several milestone pieces that mark an accomplishment or significant point in his career as an artist. He said he doesn’t like to let them go, especially since nearly all of his pieces are not reproducible.
“I love the reaction of the ink, the paper and the pressure,” he said. “You never know what you’re going to get until you pull a print, and that’s what I love about it.”
Printmaking is much different than painting, Weatherly said. First, it’s in reverse. Every block carving or plexiglass painting will ink opposite when applied to paper. Next, the conditions and pressure play a part in the final product.
Pieces that Weatherly expected to turn out great have ended up subpar after pressing, and pieces that he wasn’t sure would turn into anything have become some of his most prized work, he said.
Weatherly looked over at his 12-year-old stepdaughter Kristina, sitting on the couch. “Kris, what’s Bob Ross’ big thing about accidents?”
“There are no mistakes, just happy, little accidents,” she replied, referencing the famous painter’s mantra.
That’s what printmaking is, Weatherly said.
Weatherly describes himself mainly as a figurative artist. He is fascinated by the human figure and the natural world, both of which inspire many of his prints. Another one of his milestone pieces features a person with their curled hands held in front of their face. Weatherly said the piece was displayed at Highpoint Center for Printmaking in Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is an international competition for printmakers. Juror Crawford Alexander Mann III, the Curator of Prints and Drawings at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, accepted 60 prints out of nearly 1,000 entries at the exhibit. Weatherly’s was one of them.
Prints differ depending on the materials used. Weatherly primarily uses wood, linoleum and sintra cuts, and mono-prints to produce his work. Wood creates a softer look on paper and the grain of the wood is visible in the finished product, so Weatherly prefers to use it for nature pieces. Linoleum and sintra both create clean, sharp lines, resulting in a precise finished product.
He has also been experimenting with chine-collé, a technique in which ink is pressed onto a delicate surface – like tissue paper or linen – that’s bonded to a supporting surface. The technique can add texture and color to a piece.
Although Weatherly said he works nearly as much as a full time artist, art has not been his career. After graduating from college, Weatherly worked for many years in the food and beverage industry, then became a golf professional, before using his computer science background to become a technical writer. Now, he works full time for a biotech company as a technical writer, scribing owner’s manuals and user documentation. Weatherly jokingly described himself as a jack-of-all trades, master of none.
“I’m working toward a goal where hopefully my art career meets retirement and becomes supplemental income,” he said.
This year has been the biggest of his art career, despite COVID-19. Weatherly has had five solo shows in large galleries, and more to come. Some of his art is currently being displayed at Red Door Art Gallery and Museum in Wahpeton. He is currently working on a monumental project: printing on full size doors.
He first carved into the door itself, inked it, then placed paper on top. Weatherly weighed down the paper and hand-burnished each section, then displayed the print in the door frame behind the closed door. He intended for an audience to physically open the door to reveal the print behind it. The theme of the series is drug addiction, since it is often kept behind closed doors. So far, his pieces feature images of pills, rosaries and cages.
The series, titled “Behind the Door,” will be displayed at Kaddatz Gallery in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and several of the doors will be displayed at Larson Gallery University of Minnesota in St. Paul, Minnesota, and later, Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wisconsin, in 2021.
Weatherly lives in a quiet area of west central Minnesota, with his partner, Nathalie Pfeifle, her two daughters, Kristina and Jerie, and their black lab-German shepherd mix, Bear. Between them, they have six children, one grandchild and a second on the way.
Art is starting to run in the family, he said. Kristina draws every day and is beginning to help Weatherly with his printmaking. She likes to draw people and characters. She huddled in her stepfather’s studio, bashfully flipping through her sketchbooks, and pointing to her favorite pieces. Even at 12 years old, she is beginning to grasp proportions and figures.
“I like how he [Weatherly] uses texture, and how he found out how to do it on doors? That’s cool,” Kristina said of her stepfather’s art.
As for the future, Weatherly plans to build a real studio in his shed, so he and his family can finally use the room he has monopolized for his in-home studio. He had to reinforce the floor in his current studio to prevent the 1,500 pound press from crashing into the basement below.
Weatherly recalled a story from when he was first starting out as an artist. In high school, he made a colored pencil copy of a Les Kouba wildlife painting, which his mother framed and hung on their living room wall.
“When I decided to become an art major, I came home and I said, ‘Mom, that has to go. You cannot tell people I’m an art major with that hanging on the wall,’” Weatherly said.
He had to bribe his mother with two, framed paintings he completed in college to get her to remove the high school painting from the living room.
“When you negotiate with your mother about art, you need to negotiate very well and say, ‘It needs to go in the closet,’ because then it just went to another room in the house,” Weatherly laughed.
