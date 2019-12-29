Editor’s Note: This is the first installment of a four-part series previewing 2020. The Richland County Board of Commissioners’ current priorities, possible changes to the Wahpeton City Council and how North Dakota’s congressional delegation is preparing for a national election year will all be examined in upcoming articles.
“What does our district do well?” education leaders in Richland County, North Dakota, are asking as 2020 approaches.
They’re not just seeking internal feedback, but comments from parents and other residents. One district that’s looking for input is Richland 44 Public Schools, serving northern Richland County.
A community focus group is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan 5 at Richland 44 High School, 101 Main St. in Colfax, North Dakota. All attendees must RSVP by Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, according to the district’s website.
“We want to determine what are our goals and priorities, especially as we’re implementing a strategic planning process,” said Dr. Britney Gandhi, who serves as Richland 44’s superintendent and high school principal.
Following the focus group, a strategic planning committee will meet through winter 2020. The idea is to have a clear, aligned plan, Dr. Gandhi said.
Wahpeton Public Schools Superintendent Rick Jacobson, meanwhile, is among the people in his district taking a closer look at employment opportunities and incentives.
“We do struggle with filling our workforce with good, quality people, especially the hourly paid positions,” Jacobson said.
Although maintaining a full, quality workforce of district staff and employees is challenging, Jacobson said Wahpeton Public Schools keeps its priorities straight.
“It’s our philosophy to have the best people for the jobs rather than just trying to fill them,” he said.
Both Richland and Wahpeton are awaiting the local results of the most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey. Initial results, released Dec. 9, indicated more North Dakota youth are reporting extended feelings of depression. Several of those youth are seriously considering attempting suicide.
“We know mental health is of the utmost importance,” Gandhi said. “For many young people, it’s still a challenge. Last year, our school board approved the hiring of a second counselor. That can be unprecedented for a district our size, but it is necessary.”
Wahpeton Public Schools has partnered with Essentia Health for mental health services on school grounds, Jacobson said. The idea is to provide families who aren’t already receiving mental health assistance for students with an available, school-partnered source.
“It started with grades 7-12 and we believe there will be a need to expand that in the future,” Jacobson said.
There has been a quick turnaround in terms of youth mental health, Jacobson said.
“It’s been an epidemic nationwide,” he continued. “If we had the magic wand, if we know why things are moving so quickly and so downward … we just don’t know and it’s very concerning. No doubt, it’s something all schools are facing.”
Nathan Berseth is president of the Richland 44 School Board. The community input meeting will allow a chance to set a direction for the school district.
“We can be a shining star for this region,” Berseth said. “We have phenomenal students in phenomenal homes. We just need to know the best way to prepare those students for their next chapter, whether it’s a two-year school, a four-year school or the workforce. It’s about doing the best we can to prepare them.”
The 67th North Dakota Legislative Assembly begins in January 2021. State leaders, Jacobson said, are hopefully using their interim time wisely.
“I hope legislators have enough foresight and vision to look forward and consider what’s in the best interest of schools,” he said.
Richland 44 Public Schools’ next board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Richland 44 High School in Colfax.
Wahpeton Public Schools’ next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Wahpeton High School, 1021 11th St. N. in Wahpeton.
Tomorrow: What regional group would a Richland County Commissioner like to see be no longer necessary after 2020?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.