Inscription brick removed from old armory

A piece of Wahpeton’s history came down in one piece Thursday, May 18.
Four days into the tearing down of 120 Sixth St. N., it was time to remove the building’s inscription brick. Bearing the name “Co. 1 1st N-D-Infantry,” the nameplate was gently removed by crew members of Rachel Contracting, St. Michael, Minnesota.
A former National Guard armory and Knights of Columbus hall, 120 Sixth St. N. has been under demolition since Monday, June 15. Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale and Councilman at-large Lane Wateland were among the residents watching Thursday’s progress.
“Veterans are a huge part of Wahpeton’s history,” Wateland said. “That company’s establishment was a huge part of the war effort.”
Company I, 164th Infantry of the First North Dakota National Guard was organized on May 3, 1897, Daily News previously reported. A year later, Wahpeton soldiers fought in the Spanish-American War. Those soldiers spent 18 months overseas, returning in 1899 with only two casualties.
Wateland commended the Richland County Board of Commissioners for their interest in the inscription brick receiving restoration and a place of honor. Richland County Commissioner Dan Thompson confirmed that plans are underway to have the brick join the collection of monuments outside the Richland County Courthouse, Wahpeton.
“I’m definitely going to push for this. There’s a lot of history behind that guard group,” Thompson said.
Saying the inscription brick would add more presence to the monuments, Wateland also said the courthouse lawn would be the most appropriate place for it.
A battle cross monument honoring three Twin Towns Area soldiers who died in the War on Terror was dedicated on the courthouse lawn in October 2019. It commemorates the lives of U.S. Army Specialist Keenan Cooper, 1990-2010; Army Staff Sgt. David C. Kuehl, 1980-2007; and Army Specialist Christopher Kleinwachter, 1976-2006.
The Knights of Columbus purchased the armory building in 1941, Daily News reported. For a decade after World War II, the Knights and the National Guard shared the armory building. The Knights ultimately sold the building in 1985 and for 30 years after, it was proposed for projects ranging from a health spa to a youth center.
In August 2015, the Wahpeton City Council unanimously voted that the former armory had to be made structurally sound or demolished by October 2015.
The building was owned then by Crown Ministry Group, whose subsequent bankruptcy placed a freeze on either demolition or rehabilitation. After Crown Ministry Group, the former armory was owned by a bankruptcy trustee, Richland County, North Dakota and eventually the city of Wahpeton, which took ownership in late April.
Demolition of 120 Sixth St. N. is expected to be fully completed, including site clearance, by mid-July. Daily News will continue to follow its progress.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.