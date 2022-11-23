Inspiration Church to hold final pop-up food pantry

After 13 years of serving their community through a monthly pop-up food pantry, Inspiration Church will offer their final service on Monday, Nov. 28. The church has decided to move in a new direction after their final service.
Pastor Tim Collins hopes this decision will allow the church to focus on other priorities.
“We’re looking to a new direction for the church in the community,” Collins said. “As we grow, we’re trying to work with our new families to see what qualities they have and how we can develop something new.”
While Collins was not necessarily sure what this new direction will look like for the church, he’s sure it’s the right choice, even if it was a hard one to make.
The volunteer-based program is one of around 80 Ruby’s Pantry locations throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin. According to Church Elder Bill Welder, they provide between 180-200 food bundles each month at their Breckenridge service.
Food bundles cost folks $25 and the revenue goes towards operation costs to continue offering these services. Bundles include donated food from corporate donors, according to Ruby’s website.
Unlike other food pantries, this pop-up offering is solely meant to extend people’s grocery budgets — meaning anyone regardless of income or residency can purchase a food bundle.
Since the upcoming distribution will be the last iteration of the pop-up pantry at Inspiration Church, folks who partake in these services will be left without many options.
Welder said the nearest Ruby’s services are located in Fergus Falls, Vining and Moorhead, Minnesota. This means if anyone wants to utilize the same services they had access to in Breckenridge, they’ll have to drive a minimum of 30 minutes.
“Things can’t go forever,” Welder said. “I’m just hoping we can find another entity to take this on.”
So far, no one else has stepped up, leaving a void for the foreseeable future.
“Most would like to see Ruby’s remain in the community — I would like to see it stay,” Collins said. “We hope someone will find a way to build this at their home church.”
Welder agrees with the sentiment and is disappointed to see the service ending, however, he trusts Collins’ vision and respects where things are going.
As a smaller congregation, Welder theorizes that burnout could be a leading factor in this decision.
“We’ve been stretching too thin for too long,” Welder said. “It’s hard to maintain that.”
While the pop-up pantry is volunteer-run, Ruby’s has a list of nearly 10 requirements for a place to become a sponsoring location. These requirements include:
• Must be a Christian church.
• Must provide adequate facilities, parking, volunteers, equipment and supplies.
• Hold a Pop-Up Pantry one time each month on an agreed-upon date and time.
• Coordinate 12 site leadership positions (i.e. site leader, volunteer coordinator, financial coordinator).
• Must sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
• Provide Insurance Declaration Page from Sponsoring Church.
• Ruby's Pantry will complete a site visit to your location.
• Must complete site leadership training with Ruby’s Pantry.
Collins doesn’t plan to leave folks in the dark, though. At the final pop-up pantry he plans to hand out information regarding other food stability options for them in a 50-mile radius.
“We want to continue serving our community in the best way we can,” Collins said.
If another church decides to become a sponsoring location, Welder said Inspiration Church would be willing to step forward and ensure a smooth transition. This may include financial help, volunteer support, distribution aids and leadership training.
“I would love to see this service continue in our community,” Welder said. “It’s been the pleasure of our church to provide this for the past 13 years.”
Unless another church picks up the responsibility, it will leave local citizens with one option for food-related assistance — the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry.
We have reached out to the Richland-Wilkin Food Pantry to see how this might affect their operations but have yet to receive a response at the time of publication. We will update this story with their comments if available.