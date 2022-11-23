Inspiration Church to hold final pop-up food pantry
Buy Now

Ruby's Pantry has been serving the Breckenridge, Minn., community since 2010. Pictured is a 2016 pop-up pantry. 

 Daily News file photo

After 13 years of serving their community through a monthly pop-up food pantry, Inspiration Church will offer their final service on Monday, Nov. 28. The church has decided to move in a new direction after their final service.

Pastor Tim Collins hopes this decision will allow the church to focus on other priorities.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 