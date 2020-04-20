BISMARCK, N.D. — Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread announced Monday the availability of an online, remotely proctored testing application called ProProctor™.
It’s offered by Prometric, the producer licensing testing and assessment provider for North Dakota. Individuals who want to sell insurance in North Dakota must first pass an exam administered by Prometric. Licensing exams have previously only been offered in-person at physical locations.
“North Dakota is one of the first states to allow online testing for our insurance industry. This is especially important during times of social distancing, and will also better serve our rural population,” Godfread said. “There has been a national call to issue temporary licenses; by doing remote testing, we can continue to ensure individuals selling and negotiating insurance are the highly qualified professionals we have always had in North Dakota. During troubled times there is an increased risk for fraud and scams, and as insurance commissioner, I wanted to make sure we have the tools in place to protect our consumers, and this is one of those tools”
Those who wish to take an online exam will need to ensure that their computer meets specifications established by Prometric. However, if they have a webcam, microphone and stable internet connection, they should be able to take an exam. Individuals will first need to call (800) 896-2272 to schedule their exam.
After scheduling an exam, the individual will then:
• Log into the ProProctor™ system.
• Verify that their computer system is compatible.
• Virtually meet with a member of the Prometric security team.
The security team will verify the identity of the person taking the test. The individual taking the test will use a webcam to show the room in which they are located so that the security team can verify that they are alone in the room, and that there are no papers or anything at hand that could be used to improperly assist with the exam.
• Virtually meet with a proctor.
The proctor will again verify the individual’s identity and monitor them while they take the exam.
Individuals will still be required to have their fingerprints taken at a physical location for a background check even if they take an exam remotely.
For more information, visit Prometric at prometric.com/northdakota/insurance or the North Dakota Insurance Department at insurance.nd.gov/producers.
