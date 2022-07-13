With a 3-0 vote Monday, July 11, the Wahpeton Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee is recommending the city council initiate an internal promotion process in response to the upcoming retirement of Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson.
Thorsteinson, who announced his retirement in June, will conclude his more than 43 years with the Wahpeton Police Department on Dec. 25, 2022. Thorsteinson began serving as Wahpeton’s police chief in April 2003.
“I’m looking for a motion to initiate the internal promotion process for finding our next chief of police,” said Councilwoman at large Tiana Bohn, the committee chairwoman.
While Thorsteinson has recommended Sgt. Matthew Anderson as his successor, the actual appointment of Wahpeton’s next police chief will be determined by the Wahpeton City Council.
Thorsteinson and Anderson were both present when finance committee members reviewed the police department’s processes for internal promotion and external recruitment. The external recruitment process is not nullified, committee members learned, it is just that the steps of the internal promotion process were confirmed.
As a public service, Daily News summaries both processes, which each have six steps.
Internal promotion process:
1. Review position description. The July 11 meeting included reviews of several positions on the Wahpeton Police Department.
2. Internal posting of position/promotional opportunity.
3. Applicants submit a letter of intent to the police department supervisor or chief.
4. Supervisor review of applicants, including a request for a resume and training records.
5. Interview applicants. In the case of an appointed official like the Wahpeton chief of police, applicants would be interviewed by a selection committee, which may include Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, members of the city council, the full council, other relevant individuals, or any combination of the above. Daily News will continue to follow the determination of and progress by a selection committee.
6. Select applicants from interviews and extend an offer of promotion. In the case of the Wahpeton chief of police, upon the offer and acceptance, the applicant would be appointed by the Wahpeton City Council.
External recruitment process:
1. Review position description.
2. External posting of position.
3. Applicants submit a letter, resume and application.
4. Supervisor review and ranking of applicants, as well as a background check and request for training records.
5. Interview selected applicants.
6. Select applicant from interviews and extend offer of employment.
Wahpeton’s police chief, as mentioned, is an appointed position. It differs from the office of sheriff of Richland County, North Dakota, where candidates may run every four years for election or re-election. This year’s sheriff candidates are Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl and Deputy Jason Weber.
Because both Wahpeton Police Chief Thorsteinson and Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky are retiring, 2022 will conclude with new leadership of both municipal and county-level law enforcement agencies.
The Richland County sheriff’s election will be decided on Nov. 8, 2022. A timetable for the appointment of the next Wahpeton police chief has not yet been determined. Daily News will follow both stories.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.