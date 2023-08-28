International chess player moves to town

Earlier this year in June, the Breckenridge Public Library welcomed international chess player Dominik Rauber to offer lessons to all who wanted to learn the game of chess. Since then, Rauber has been there the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 5-7 p.m.
Rauber is originally from Switzerland and now resides in Breckenridge, Minnesota, with his wife. The two had lived in Minneapolis and recently decided to move back to Breckenridge, his wife’s hometown.
After witnessing his wife teach figure skating in the community, he thought to combine his own desire to give back to the community through his talent of chess.
“Chess has many benefits, it engages your brain, keeps you young,” Rauber said. One of his first hobbies in life was chess. He learned the rules at 10 years old and began competing a few years later. His dad taught him how to play chess.
As a kid, not many people thought Rauber could play chess. As he describes it, his attention was “everywhere.” Turns out, chess was a great outlet for Rauber to focus his mind. He loved the challenge of solving each problem on the board.
What does he like about teaching chess at the library?
“It’s the people, I know these days you can play a lot of chess online,” Rauber said. “It’s very distant, when you play someone across the board, it’s a great experience, you get to meet more people and you can learn so much about yourself.”
He first started playing chess competitively when he was 12 years old. He played in a chess club and competed at a junior championship event. He won against the No. 1 person “and loved it,” he said. His win inspired visits to the chess club every Thursday for many years.
Shortly afterwards, he qualified for two junior championships and began traveling to compete. He played tournaments in Austria, Germany and in the 31st and 32nd Chess Olympiads in Moscow in 1994 and 1996.
He played for Liechtenstein, a small country between Austria and Switzerland. When he attended the junior championships, he recalls competing in a room full of chess boards with players from 150 countries. It was an “amazing experience,” Rauber said.
“Something that is great about chess is that anybody can do it,” Rauber said. Right now, he teaches a few adults and juniors at the library. “If you have never played before, even if you are 60 years old, you can still get really good at chess,” he said.
Rauber had a booth at the recent Borderline Chalkfest in Wahpeton and hopes he can continue to reach out and tell people to pick up their chess board.
“The more you play, the more you can learn, the better you can get, there is no better way than showing up and showing what you can do,” Rauber said.
When school starts, Rauber plans to reach out and start an after school program for students. He also aims to find a core group of people to create a chess club in town.
“The thing I love about it too is no matter who you are, it doesn’t matter what your profession is or what your background is, it’s very inclusive,” Rauber said.
He would love to give back with his talent of chess and teach people in the community. He hopes to form an official club for people to learn and grow.
“To take your chess game to the next level, you have to see how you can play against other people. It’s super fun to see everyone play,” Rauber said.
Rauber will continue to teach anyone who comes out to the Breckenridge Public Library the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome to join them in playing chess. The library is located at 207 Seventh St. N. in Breckenridge, Minnesota, 56520.