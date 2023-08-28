Earlier this year in June, the Breckenridge Public Library welcomed international chess player Dominik Rauber to offer lessons to all who wanted to learn the game of chess. Since then, Rauber has been there the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 5-7 p.m.

International chess player moves to town
Dominik Rauber lives in Breckenridge, Minn. and offers chess lessons at the Breckenridge Public Library every second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 5-7 p.m. 

Rauber is originally from Switzerland and now resides in Breckenridge, Minnesota, with his wife. The two had lived in Minneapolis and recently decided to move back to Breckenridge, his wife’s hometown.

Books can be utilized to learn different chess moves and provide theory on chess strategies. 
Two chess players strike up a match at the Breckenridge Public Library in Breckenridge, Minn. 
Chess boards on paper to help learn strategy. 


