The International Music Camp and it’s Manitoba affiliate recently received a $40,000 CAD COVID-19 Stabilization Grant from The Winnipeg Foundation.
“Charities play a vital role in our community and are instrumental to our quality of life,” said Rick Frost, CEO of The Winnipeg Foundation. “We have seen the devastating effect COVID-19 has had on the charitable sector by forcing organizations to temporarily shut down or pivot programming. Some organizations have had to lay off staff and have felt anxiety over uncertain financial situations. At the same time, we have also seen the resilience of the sector in challenging times, including organizations coming together, and finding creative new ways to deliver services.”
“We greatly appreciate the ongoing support we receive from The Winnipeg Foundation” says Camp Director Christine Baumann. “They know and see first-hand how non-profit organizations get people back on their feet in times of need. This grant and others like the Andrist Family Trust Grant help us serve as we can in 2020 and look ahead to better days in 2021 and beyond.”
The International Music Camp serves approximately 2,000 campers every summer with over 40 programs that are one week in length. Campers attend from across North America and Canada as well as 13 countries from around the world. IMC was not able to operate in person this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health guidelines, but their digital programing has delivered arts education to over 800 children and adults across the continent.
Donations to the International Music Camp can be sent to 111 11th Ave. SW, Ste. #3 or made online at www.internationalmusiccamp.com.
For more information, contact the International Music Camp at 701-838-8472.
111 11th Ave SW #3
Minot, ND 58701
