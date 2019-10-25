“Would you want to have tiny pieces of metal in your lungs?” Katrina Bajumpaa asked Friday, Oct. 25.
Bajumpaa, a senior at Wahpeton High School, is a member of Sources of Strength. Founded in the 2018-2019 school year as a project to prevent youth suicide, Sources of Strength has expanded to promote youth confidence and health.
Sources of Strength members including Bajumpaa, Wahpeton High School senior Jaden Cherry and juniors Carter Hoerer and Shea Truesdell recently attended a conference on youth tobacco and e-cigarette use. They shared what they learned with Wahpeton Middle School students.
“We’re finding that youth listen to youth,” said Ariel Johnson, community prevention coordinator with the Richland County Health Department. “When it’s an older kid, or even someone in the same grade as you, there’s excitement to hear the message provided.”
The Sources of Strength students spoke with Nicole Arnhalt’s health classes. Seventh and eighth graders learned more about topics including what an e-cigarette looks like, what it can be composed of and what effects it may have on their health or their wallets.
“One person spends about $593 per year on e-cigarettes,” Bajumpaa said. “That’s a lot of money.”
Source of Strength and other local organizations’ efforts against youth e-cigarette use contrast with what the Wall Street Journal called a national backlash. E-cigarette supporters continue to say the product is a safer alternative than traditional cigarettes.
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said the officials are addressing concerns about the appeal sweet and fruity-flavored e-cigarettes have for teenagers.
“The Food and Drug Administration intends to take off the market all nicotine e-cigarettes except those formulated to taste like tobacco,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “Several states have since adopted similar measures.”
Fruit flavors came in third among the most popular e-cigarette flavoring, CNBC reported. The leading popular flavors are mint and menthol, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey.
“Non-tobacco flavors, including mint and menthol, account for 80 percent of (e-cigarette manufacturer) Juul’s U.S. sales,” CNBC reported.
Earlier in October, Juul said it would discontinue online sales of its fruit, creme, mango and cucumber-flavored nicotine pods. Sales of those pods in non-online stores were halted earlier this fall.
“We want anything that’s attractive to kids to not be available for kids,” Secretary Azar said.
In September, the Trump administration said it was working on a plan that would remove all flavored e-cigarettes from the market until review by the Food and Drug Administration.
“More than a month later, the administration has yet to share any details,” CNBC reported. “At the time, administration officials said their plan would remove mint and menthol products, leaving just tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes on the market.”
While saying e-cigarettes or nicotine-replacement therapy use is preferable to using combustible tobacco, Azar nevertheless made a generational distinction.
“We are striking this balance between an off-ramp for adults but preventing the on-ramp for kids,” he said.
E-cigarette sales have fallen 18 percent in the United States since Sept. 7, the Wall Street Journal reported. While Wahpeton youth might not be aware of that, they are observing reduced pricing, increased advertising and other methods suggesting attempts at increasing sales. Johnson is proud of their savvy behavior.
“I think the Sources of Strength members are really committed to educating our elementary and middle schoolers,” she said.
Students examined the claim that an e-cigarette consists of only water vapor, discussing how metal particles can be inhaled and traditional uses of chemicals including cadmium and formaldehyde.
“Is that we we want in our bodies?” Bajumpaa asked.
