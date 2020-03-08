Is your home aging-in-place ready?

Older adults who want to stay in their own home as long as possible will have a chance to learn whether their home is ready for that during a webinar North Dakota State University Extension and South Dakota State University Extension are hosting March 11.
The free webinar titled “How to Stay in Your Home Longer” will be held at noon Central time. It will highlight factors that can help or hinder older adults in reaching their goal of remaining in their own homes. Individuals will be able to participate from the comfort of their own home or during their lunch hour.
“We know that older adults prefer to stay in their home for as long as possible,” said Jane Strommen, NDSU Extension gerontology specialist. “However, many older adults have not taken the appropriate steps to make this happen.”
To better understand this issue, NDSU and SDSU Extensions conducted the Dakotas Housing Study to explore what North and South Dakotans know about strategies to facilitate successful aging in place.
“The results of our study suggest that residents of all ages see the benefits of having an aging-in-place-ready home and that those homes are largely unavailable in the current stock,” Strommen said. “Our results suggest that people want homes they can reasonably expect to live in for their whole life.”
Susan Ray-Degges, a professor and the interior design program coordinator at NDSU, will be the guest presenter for the webinar.
Attendees also will learn about the Dakotas Housing Study, architectural deficiencies in the current housing stock, design options that may support aging in place and resources available for home modifications.
Participating in the webinar is free of charge but registration is required.
Visit the SDSU Extension events page at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/how-stay-your-home-longer-webinar to register. The registration deadline is March 10.
For more information, contact Strommen at 701-231-5948 or jane.strommen@ndsu.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.