It's a demand problem, not a supply

Walking down grocery aisles and observing empty shelves is somewhat comparable to the day after Black Friday. However, instead of televisions, gaming systems, Roku devices and iPads, it’s toilet paper, hand sanitizer, frozen pizza and canned goods missing from the shelves.
This mania comes from the uncertainty of what the novel coronavirus pandemic will bring to communities across the nation.
Econofoods in Wahpeton has also experienced these shortages in products. However, it’s not that the suppliers are experiencing a lack of toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, canned goods or frozen pizza, it is that consumers are purchasing at a much higher rate and quantity. This increased demand has put extreme pressures on the supply chain.
Econofoods customers Cindy Kressin and Renae Bassingthwaite both haven’t experienced difficulty in finding many food-related items but have noticed the lack of availability in toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, they said Friday.
Wahpeton Econofoods receives its supplies from a distributor out of Fargo, SpartanNash, a wholesale grocery distributor – supplying more than 2,100 independent grocery retail locations throughout the nation from coast-to-coast.
“We continue to remind our customers that the supply chain is strong,” said Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communication of SpartanNash. “We’re in an industry where it’s all in-and-out. So our suppliers provide us with the product needed based on historical demand, but we are experiencing 2-3 times increased sales volume at many of our locations right now due to COVID-19. It’s creating a tremendous demand in the stores which is also creating a tremendous (demand) upline in the supply chain and it’s not that product isn’t available, it is coming.”
Gremel explained that the double to triple increase in demand has placed extreme pressure on the suppliers, making it difficult to move product from suppliers to distributors to trucks to retail grocery stores.
“So we get the product in, we repackage the order, people put them in trucks and they go out to either our corporate stores, independent stores or military (locations),” Gremel said. “That all takes time and when you have a reduced workforce with an increased, tremendous load of product coming through, it is creating intermittent shortages.”
This pressure from the increased demand for suppliers has also created the need for additional workers. Gremel said that by increasing the workforce, it will help SpartanNash move products through the distribution center, unload and repackage products from suppliers and deliver to retail store locations.
“We are trying to communicate with our customers to please be patient, there are trucks running every single day, the product is on its way, but please don’t buy six months worth of stuff. It’s not necessary and it’s not helping your neighbors,” Gremel said.
In response to the pandemic and needed workforce, SpartanNash has hired nearly 1,000 workers and intends to hire nearly 1,000 workers.
“If folks are displaced I would really encourage them to go to www.careers.spartannash.com, it’s a great website where you search by store location or distribution location and by job type,” Gremel said. “If they are interested in coming to work we would love to have them join our team.”
