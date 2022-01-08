If necessity is the mother of invention, then knowledge must be necessity’s grandchild.
Just before going on Christmas vacation, I was musing about what my next Goodlife assignment would be. As usual, I was standing in front of our assignment whiteboard. It was the craziest thing. All of a sudden, I thought, “Why not show second graders some older-fashioned items, or ones used by grownups, and ask them what they are and how they’re used?”
Welcome to “It’s a Grownup Thing!” The contestants are:
WAHPETON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL:
Carter Rittenour, 7
Leah Kries, 8
ST. JOHN’S SCHOOL:
Addi Barton, 8
Liam Dohman, 8
Before we get started, I should mention that the point of “It’s a Grownup Thing!” is not to make fun of children and what they know. Technology and convenience change with the times and what might be innovative at one point is obsolete at the next one.
“We are little,” Rittenour said before playing. “It’s not a bad thing that we won’t know them. We are going to learn what they are.”
It should also be mentioned that the four contestants did especially well at identifying items.
Now, let’s play the game!
ITEM No. 1 — pill organizer
Carter Rittenour — “It’s a medicine holder.”
Leah Kries — “They put pills in them and stuff like that. You put different pills in there for each day.”
Addi Barton — “It’s something that you put pills in.”
Liam Dohman — “I think what you do is that is … this is the first day, so you put a pill in there and then you remember the days. You put them in for each day of the week and then you eat them. That’s what I think.”
Score: One point each for Addi, Carter, Leah and Liam.
ITEM No. 2 — coffee filter
Liam — “Are they, like, cupcake holders that you use for cupcakes?”
Addi — “It’s for coffee. I don’t know how they work.”
Carter — “They’re muffin things. You hold your muffins in them, I think.”
Leah — “No, those are coffee ground holders. You put your coffee grounds in there and then you put it on the coffee pot, I think.”
Score: Addi and Leah each have two points. Carter and Liam each have one point.
ITEM No. 3 — corded telephone
Leah — “That’s a telephone! It’s an old-fashioned telephone. Carter, talk to someone on the phone.”
Carter — “(in higher-pitched voice) Hello, Mummy! Hello, Daddy, what’re you doing?”
Leah — “They’re everywhere around the school.”
Liam — “It’s a telephone from the ’90s. My grandma has one of those.”
Daily News — “Have you ever had to make a call on a phone like that?”
Addi — “(laughing a little) No.”
(The St. John’s kids, like their Wahpeton Elementary friends, have fun pretending to make a call.)
Addi — “Hello …”
Score: Addi and Leah each have three points, followed by Carter and Liam, who each have two points.
ITEM No. 4 — photographic film in canisters
Liam — “Can I open it up?”
Addi — “Is it a battery?”
Liam — “It for tape, like tape when you film movies. You put it in and it’s kind of like that?”
Daily News — “It’s in the same family.”
Addi — “Does it go on a projector?”
Liam — “(Camera film) is kind of what I was guessing.”
Carter — “Those are batteries!”
Leah — “These are not batteries.”
Carter — “I want to open these, ‘cause I don’t know what they are.”
Leah — “Are they LED string lights? … They’re not.”
Carter — “Is that a thing that holds movie tape?”
Leah — “Yeah! Film tape. It’s film tape. It’s film tape and they put pictures on it and they have this machine (projector) and they spin it around and that’s how they watched movies.”
Score: The grand total is five points total for Wahpeton Elementary School and five points total for St. John’s School. Way to go, kids!
Aside from all four contestants getting stumped by camera film — and really, they had the general idea, just not the exact use — this was a successful game of “It’s a Grownup Thing!” I hope you had as much fun reading about it as I had leading and watching it.
Coming Soon: Turnabout is fair play, so be on the lookout for “It’s a Kid Thing!”
