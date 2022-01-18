More than one person in the audience of “Transforming Stigma” was suffering, Mike Veny said.
Veny, who presented Monday, Jan. 17 at the Wahpeton High School Auditorium, said he hoped to give those audience members hope.
“Hope that no matter what they’re going through, it’s going to be okay,” he said. “There are ways to get through it. You’re not less of a person because of it.”
“Transforming Stigma” was built on recognizing the shame that people, for whatever reason, associate with the topic of mental health. Veny seeks to change that shame, to show how easily it can be transformed and how that method can help someone, whether personally, a loved one, or both.
“It’s not hard. It’s about being a human. I think sometimes we forget about that,” Veny said.
Veny, who proudly announced the Wahpeton event was part of his first visit to North Dakota, talked about his own life. His mental health story includes multiple hospitalizations and a suicide attempt at age 10, as well as management strategies including counseling and therapy, medication and self care.
When Veny says “self care,” he’s not talking specifically about going to a spa. He’s talking about doing anything to benefit personal health. Practicing self care transforms shame, just as conversation transforms silence and communication brings healing.
“I can’t say that these will take away problems, but they do make them manageable,” Veny said.
Something that also makes problems manageable for Veny is playing the drums. Prior to his career as a public speaker and author, he was a professional musician who played on several Broadway cast recordings. Veny demonstrated his drumming technique, saying it was a way to quickly handle things should he quickly get triggered.
While it can be easy to be triggered, it can also be easy to overlook strength.
“I think our students are a really resilient group,” said Noah Brenden, counselor for Wahpeton Public Schools’ kindergarteners through second graders. “These last two years have had a lot going on with families, school and every thing else going on in the world. The kids are so resilient, and I think that shows what a great community we have. They’re able to handle challenges and the kids handle it with stride.”
School district organizers are thanking AgCountry Farm Credit Services, whose $600 donation paid for the pizza dinner served to audience members, distributed mental health magnets and other purchases related to the evening.
Leaders are hopeful that the message of “Transforming Stigma” will continue past Monday night, but Veny does urge responsibility and quick action in an emergency situation.
“(I am) not a mental health professional,” he said. “If you need medical health, please consult a doctor. If you are in an emergency, please call 911.”
For those who missed “Transforming Stigma,” there will be a second opportunity this winter to learn about signs of impaired mental health.
“Under Pressure: Youth & Mental Health,” a free event held by Prairie St. John’s and Lake Agassiz Regional Library, will take place from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Breckenridge Public Library, 205 Seventh St. N. in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Conversations about mental health need to be awkward, Veny said. They are not meant to provide advice, but insight. When a person is really willing to engage with someone whose health is impaired, he or she should ask at least three things.
“‘How can you help me understand this?’” Veny said. “‘How can I support you?’ And ‘How can I be flexible?’”
A struggling, suffering or even just anxious person should also remember to ask some personal, insight-generating questions: What am I feeling? Where is it located? What do I need right now?
For further engagement with Veny, visit his website, YouTube channel and social media platforms.
“My whole thing is this: I know what it’s like to struggle with this stuff. Everyone has pain, but no one needs to suffer. The problem is, so many people are suffering right now. If I can be of help to anyone, just reach out,” he said.
