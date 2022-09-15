It’s an honor, Your Honor

Marking the potential move from attorney to judge, Breckenridge City Attorney Jason Butts is one of three candidates who have been recommended by the Commission on Judicial Selection to fill a vacancy in the Eighth Judicial District. Coming after the retirement of Judge Charles Glasrud, Gov. Tim Walz must appoint a judge to fill the spot until the 2024 election season, when Glasrud's term would have expired.
Without a timeline for an appointment available, the three recommended candidates must patiently await a decision by the state’s highest authority. According to Butts, Walz could even choose to appoint someone outside of the recommended three.
“It would be an honor to be selected,” he said.
This recommendation wasn’t random; Butts was one of the many who put in an application to be considered.
Before Butts was hired as the city attorney in December 2021, he served as a Breckenridge City Council member. His experience in criminal defense, general litigation and real estate as a private practitioner and work as a contracted public defender for the City of Wahpeton, are some reasons he was selected for this recommendation.
However, he can’t count his chickens before they hatch. Butts explained that the other two recommendations are very qualified.
Other recommendations include Minnesota Assistant Public Defender Benjamin Pieh and Benjamin Wilcox, a city attorney for Benson and Kerkhoven and assistant city attorney for Clontarf, Danvers, DeGraff, Holloway and Murdock.
Butts’ answer for the future of the city if he’s selected was tactful and tight-lipped. Not wanting to get too far ahead of himself, he said the city would deal with the situation as it happens, and ultimately it would be up to them, not him.
“I’m honored to even be considered for this spot,” Butts said gratefully.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.