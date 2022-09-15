It’s an honor, Your Honor

Jason Butts

Marking the potential move from attorney to judge, Breckenridge City Attorney Jason Butts is one of three candidates who have been recommended by the Commission on Judicial Selection to fill a vacancy in the Eighth Judicial District. Coming after the retirement of Judge Charles Glasrud, Gov. Tim Walz must appoint a judge to fill the spot until the 2024 election season, when Glasrud's term would have expired.

Without a timeline for an appointment available, the three recommended candidates must patiently await a decision by the state’s highest authority. According to Butts, Walz could even choose to appoint someone outside of the recommended three.



Tags

Load comments